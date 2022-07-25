Report: Biden Admin Paying Illegal Immigrants to Travel in U.S., May Offer ID Cards to Fly on U.S. Airlines

The program is funded by $10 million earmarked from the Biden administration’s fiscal year 2023 appropriations bill, which states that the ID card is primarily intended for “noncitizens” to procure “immigration files and documents” while they await judgment on whether or not they will be allowed to remain in the country. File photo: Gints Ivuskans, Shutter Stock, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Administration of President Joe Biden has been paying for underage migrants to freely travel in the United States, reports say, and is planning on providing select illegal immigrants a form of identification that may, in the near future, allow them to fly on U.S. airlines as part of a initiative known as the “ICE Secure Docket Card program.”

The program is funded by $10 million earmarked from the Biden administration’s fiscal year 2023 appropriations bill, which states that the ID card – which will include a name, nationality, and a QR code – is primarily intended for “noncitizens” to procure “immigration files and documents” while they await judgment on whether or not they will be allowed to remain in the country.

However, reports indicate that the details of the program are still being hashed out, and that the initial stated use of the ID card could be expanded, including allowing the card’s owner to travel via airlines across the country.

Already, according to The Daily Wire – citing a Department of Health and Human Services document – the Biden Admin is providing cash payments or reimbursements to underage illegal immigrants or their relatives to travel in the U.S., making taxpayers foot the bill for a program called “Sponsor Travel Support.”

“Historically, [Office of Refugee Resettlement] had a 20 percent funding cap on travel for sponsors if a sponsor was unable to pay,” the document said. “This cap has been lifted and supplemental funding requests are now permitted. As of March 22, 2021, ORR can pay for the sponsor, UC [unaccompanied child], or escort’s travel upfront as well as reimbursements.”

The Daily Wire also noted a September 2021 memo penned by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, which stated that simply being in the United States illegally was insufficient reason alone to remove an individual from the country.