Op-Ed: Free Speech & Censorship – How A Brilliant, Compassionate, Outspoken Medical Doctor Was Ridiculed, Maligned, and Banned

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Like all qualified medical doctors who have told the truth about covid-19, Dr Vernon Coleman has been repeatedly lied about and libeled on the internet and in the mainstream media. Coleman has written over 100 books which have sold over two million copies and translated into 25 languages in over 50 countries. Formerly he was a newspaper columnist and general practitioner physician.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Let’s get to the crux of the matter. This column is about Dr. Vernon Coleman, free speech, and censorship – and how a brilliant, compassionate, and outspoken medical doctor was ridiculed, maligned, banned, and ousted by many in the medical community and by mainstream media for his non-conforming knowledge, information, and viewpoints concerning COVID-19 and the injections.

Having some rebel in me, when anyone from anywhere tells me not to read something – my search begins. Yes, I read alternative viewpoints from research studies, articles, books, newspapers, essays, blogs, social media sites, and publications from conservatives, liberals, and whoever is in-between; peruse news from around the world; and converse with citizens.

Many of Coleman’s articles come across as blunt, humorous, and sarcastic – so I wanted to investigate. The following titles are found on his website:

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



He has a list of degrees, achievements and publications a mile high – very impressive. Dr. Coleman is a general practitioner principal and a former Professor of Holistic Medical Sciences at the International Open University in Sri Lanka. Vernon Coleman’s books have been serialized in newspapers and magazines all over the world and many have been turned into television and radio series. He was the Television Doctor on British television and the first agony uncle on the BBC.

“Dr Vernon Coleman’s track record of spotting health dangers is second to none. Since the 1970s, when his first two ground breaking books (The Medicine Men and Paper Doctors) were published, Dr Coleman has been gaining friends among patients and enemies among doctors and drug companies.” https://vernoncoleman.org

So, I searched for Coleman’s name and perused myriad websites around the globe to gain information and employ my own critical thinking skills. Going back to the past, I examined his medical articles prior to COVID-19 and found an impeccable medical career.

In the past, going to the fact-checker websites was one of my requirements as an upright writer, but circa 2020 and COVID-19, my trust in these sources waned and then completely vanished. Bon Voyage to Reuters, Poynter, Snopes, and fake fact-checking sites that blame the Russians. Taking the long road to check out historical information, facts, statistics, and the who, what, where, why, and how is time-consuming, but a must when informing readers.

The following excerpt is from Coleman’s 2022 article about being banned:

“Since I started sharing the truth about the covid fraud two years ago my career and my life have been destroyed. Here’s what has happened. And, remember, all I have done is to share the truth. I’ve been banned from all mainstream media. I used to write columns for the national press around the world – and make programs for national TV and radio stations. Now the press, TV and radio just abuse me, libel me and lie about me. Editors I’ve known for years ignore me completely because they are too frightened to use my work and, I suspect, too ashamed to say why.”

Even though some of my viewpoints and opinions may differ from Dr. Coleman, his professional exile is unconscionable and outrageous. The COVID-19 censorship cabal has defamed an honorable humanitarian and champion of medical rights.

Dr. Vernon Coleman is a lion. And his roar continues to circle the planet.