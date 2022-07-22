ADVERTISEMENT

Surveillance Video Catches Suspect With Machete Shoot Victim In The Face In Oakland Park; Fled Scene In Four-Door Dark Colored Infiniti

By Joe Mcdermott
FIRST CAME THE MACHETE, THEN CAME THE GUNSHOT, IT WAS ALL CAUGHT ON CAMERA
On camera two men are seen exchanging words outside of a store. Moments later, the subject points a gun at the victim, walks straight towards him and gets close enough to shoot him in the face. The subject is seen fleeing in a four-door dark, colored Infiniti. 

OAKLAND PARK, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit detectives released surveillance video of a man who threatened another man with a machete and then shot him last month in Oakland Park. 

According to authorities, at approximately 1:49 a.m., Monday, June 6, Broward Sheriff’s district deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue responded to a report of a shooting near 3800 North Andrews Avenue in Oakland Park. Paramedics located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment and survived his injury. 

Broward Sheriff’s detectives located surveillance video that captured the crime. On camera two men are seen exchanging words outside of a store. Suddenly, the subject is seen taking a machete from his pants wielding it at the victim. The conversation continues as the subject approaches the victim. The subject then walks away. Moments later, the subject returns, points a gun at the victim, walks straight towards him and gets close enough to shoot him in the face. The subject is seen fleeing in a four-door dark, colored Infiniti. 

Broward Sheriff’s investigators are asking anyone with information on the subject’s identity or the circumstances surrounding this shooting to contact Det. E. Jonnalus at 954-321-4534 or to submit a tip through the SaferWatch App. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers directly at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States. Remember, tipsters remain anonymous. Any information that leads to an arrest in this case is eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is our daily investigative journalist and staff reporter who keeps his eyes peeled for interesting Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott, one of our first and thus veteran reporters, is also a data analyst for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

