Surveillance Video Catches Suspect With Machete Shoot Victim In The Face In Oakland Park; Fled Scene In Four-Door Dark Colored Infiniti

On camera two men are seen exchanging words outside of a store. Moments later, the subject points a gun at the victim, walks straight towards him and gets close enough to shoot him in the face. The subject is seen fleeing in a four-door dark, colored Infiniti.

OAKLAND PARK, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit detectives released surveillance video of a man who threatened another man with a machete and then shot him last month in Oakland Park.

According to authorities, at approximately 1:49 a.m., Monday, June 6, Broward Sheriff’s district deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue responded to a report of a shooting near 3800 North Andrews Avenue in Oakland Park. Paramedics located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment and survived his injury.

Broward Sheriff’s detectives located surveillance video that captured the crime. On camera two men are seen exchanging words outside of a store. Suddenly, the subject is seen taking a machete from his pants wielding it at the victim. The conversation continues as the subject approaches the victim. The subject then walks away. Moments later, the subject returns, points a gun at the victim, walks straight towards him and gets close enough to shoot him in the face. The subject is seen fleeing in a four-door dark, colored Infiniti.

Broward Sheriff’s investigators are asking anyone with information on the subject’s identity or the circumstances surrounding this shooting to contact Det. E. Jonnalus at 954-321-4534 or to submit a tip through the SaferWatch App. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers directly at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States. Remember, tipsters remain anonymous. Any information that leads to an arrest in this case is eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.