Lucky Winner Hits Jackpot Over $130,000 on Bingo Pick’em at Seminole Brighton Casino in Glades County

Barbara Revels, an insurance producer, and regular at Brighton Casino hit the Bingo U Pick’em for over $130,000 on Friday, July 15. The jackpot was reset to $80,000 on Saturday, January 16. This progressive bingo jackpot increases per eligible session and resets to the base amount when hit.

Revels is a regular at the casino and has played there for many years. When asked how it feels to win this large amount, she expressed it was unbelievable.

“I am grateful, surprised, and amazed – I’ve won a small jackpot before but never anything like this,” she said with plans to use her jackpot winnings to buy a brand-new car.

Bingo $28 Packs include one U Pick’em Jackpot sheet and $55 Packs include two U Pick’em Jackpot sheets. Players can purchase additional jackpot games for $2 per sheet. Players pick eight numbers per jackpot sheet and if all the numbers on one of their sheets are within the first 20 numbers called, they win the bingo jackpot. Consolation prize is $500.

About Seminole Brighton Casino Seminole

Brighton Casino is a 27,000-square-foot casino with over 400 slot machines, and 8 live table games, including Blackjack and Three Card Poker, along with high-stakes bingo action and Josiah, a full service restaurant and lounge. Local live entertainment is featured weekly on Friday and Saturday nights. The casino also has an area for those who prefer to play slot machines in a smoke-free environment. Its warm and friendly staff, ultra-modern air-conditioning system, clean atmosphere, and rewarding casino promotions are a welcome alternative to big city gaming. Seminole Brighton Casino participates in the Seminole Players Club Wild Card Rewards Program whereby players earn and redeem comp dollars at all Seminole Casinos in Florida. The Seminole Brighton Casino is located just west of Lake Okeechobee on the Brighton Seminole Reservation, 17735 Reservation Road, Okeechobee, Florida, 34974.

For more information, call toll-free 800-360-9875 or 863-467-9998 or visit us online at www.seminolebrightoncasino.com or on www.facebook.com/seminolebrightoncasino.