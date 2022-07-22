ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

BusinessLocalPress Releases

Lucky Winner Hits Jackpot Over $130,000 on Bingo Pick’em at Seminole Brighton Casino in Glades County

By George McGregor
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Lucky Winner Hits Jackpot Over $130,000 on Bingo Pick’em at Seminole Brighton Casino
Barbara Revels, an insurance producer, and regular at Brighton Casino hit the Bingo U Pick’em for over $130,000 on Friday, July 15. The jackpot was reset to $80,000 on Saturday, January 16. This progressive bingo jackpot increases per eligible session and resets to the base amount when hit.

BRIGHTON, FL -One lucky winner, Barbara Revels, an insurance producer, hit the Bingo U Pick’em for over $130,000 at Seminole Brighton Casino in Glades County, Florida on Friday, July 15. The jackpot was reset to $80,000 on Saturday, January 16. This progressive bingo jackpot increases per eligible session and resets to the base amount when hit.

Revels is a regular at the casino and has played there for many years. When asked how it feels to win this large amount, she expressed it was unbelievable.

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

“I am grateful, surprised, and amazed – I’ve won a small jackpot before but never anything like this,” she said with plans to use her jackpot winnings to buy a brand-new car.

Bingo $28 Packs include one U Pick’em Jackpot sheet and $55 Packs include two U Pick’em Jackpot sheets. Players can purchase additional jackpot games for $2 per sheet. Players pick eight numbers per jackpot sheet and if all the numbers on one of their sheets are within the first 20 numbers called, they win the bingo jackpot. Consolation prize is $500.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.
 

About Seminole Brighton Casino Seminole
Brighton Casino is a 27,000-square-foot casino with over 400 slot machines, and 8 live table games, including Blackjack and Three Card Poker, along with high-stakes bingo action and Josiah, a full service restaurant and lounge. Local live entertainment is featured weekly on Friday and Saturday nights. The casino also has an area for those who prefer to play slot machines in a smoke-free environment. Its warm and friendly staff, ultra-modern air-conditioning system, clean atmosphere, and rewarding casino promotions are a welcome alternative to big city gaming. Seminole Brighton Casino participates in the Seminole Players Club Wild Card Rewards Program whereby players earn and redeem comp dollars at all Seminole Casinos in Florida. The Seminole Brighton Casino is located just west of Lake Okeechobee on the Brighton Seminole Reservation, 17735 Reservation Road, Okeechobee, Florida, 34974.

For more information, call toll-free 800-360-9875 or 863-467-9998 or visit us online at www.seminolebrightoncasino.com or on www.facebook.com/seminolebrightoncasino.

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

George McGregor

Mr. McGregor reviews and edits (if necessary) all press releases for The Published Reporter. Press releases can be sent via email to media@publishedreporter.com and, if approved, will be published free of charge. There is no guarantee your release will be published; inclusion is at the discretion of our editors. We receive hundreds of media advisories and news alerts per day and choose a select few for publication. Please see our editorial guidelines and terms of service.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Press releases are sent in as newsworthy bulletins aimed at our journalists with hopes they will get published. We receive hundreds per day and choose a select few for publication; those which are deemed beneficial to the public and not outright promotion. This is a free service and we are not paid for press releases. We aim to deliver a higher quality press release then anything any PR company could even pay for if and when informative. They are generally sent in by businesses or organizations about a product launch, new corporate hire, piece of research or situational awareness issue. They may contain forward-looking statements or even hyperbole. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to George McGregor (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

VIDEO: Disney World Woes Continue as Multi-Family Brawl…

Christopher Boyle

Wire Fraud Investigation Results In First-Ever…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Genealogy Helps Identify Murder Victim Who Disappeared in…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 1,314

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS