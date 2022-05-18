World’s Richest Man Criticizes Biden As Puppet Saying “The Real President is Whoever Controls the Teleprompter”

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, also spoke on the skyrocketing inflation in the United States saying that if the government continues to print money it will further risk mirroring the ongoing socioeconomic and political crisis in Venezuela. File photo: Kavi Designs, Shutter Stock, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – During a podcast interview conducted on Monday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk – who is currently in the process of purchasing Twitter – was critical of President Joe Biden and his administration, claiming that Biden’s overreliance on teleprompters during speeches essentially makes him a puppet.

“The real president is whoever controls the teleprompter. The path to power is the path to the teleprompter,” he said. “I do feel like if somebody were to accidentally lean on the teleprompter, it’s going to be like Anchorman.”

Musk’s comments seemed to liken Biden to fictional news reporter Ron Burgundy – as played by comedian Will Farrell – who is seen infamously in the 2004 movie “Anchorman” obliviously reading nonsense text written on a teleprompter by a rival during a live television broadcast.

The South African business tycoon, claiming that he typically votes for Democratic candidates during elections, negatively compared the current White House administration to that of Biden’s immediate predecessor, Donald Trump.

“This administration doesn’t seem to get a lot done,” Musk said. “The Trump administration, leaving Trump aside, there were a lot of people in the administration who were effective at getting things done.”

Musk, now the world’s richest man, also spoke on the skyrocketing inflation in the United States recently, saying that if the government continues to print money it will only serve to drive up inflation further and risk mirroring the ongoing socioeconomic and political crisis in Venezuela, which attempted – and failed – to use a similar tactic in 2018 when their country’s inflation hit a whopping 65,374.08 percent.

“If the government could just issue massive amounts of money and deficits didn’t matter, then, well, why don’t we just make the deficit 100 times bigger? The answer is, you can’t because it will basically turn the dollar into something that is worthless,” Musk said. “Various countries have tried this experiment multiple times. Have you seen Venezuela? Like the poor, poor people of Venezuela are, you know, have been just run roughshod by their government.”

U.S. inflation rose 8.5 percent in March and 8.3 percent in April, near a 40-year-high.