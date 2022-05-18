Deerfield Beach Man Facing First-Degree Murder For Shooting That Occurred In 2017 After Victim Dies From Wound Sustained Four Years Later

According to authorities, David Hargrove, now 56, of Deerfield Beach is facing one count of first-degree murder for a shooting that occurred in 2017 was arrested Monday evening.

BROWARD COUNTY, FL – A Deerfield Beach man facing one count of first-degree murder for a shooting that occurred in 2017 was arrested Monday evening. According to authorities, on May 6, 2017, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting at 2691 N.W. 15th Street near Fort Lauderdale where they found a victim with a single gunshot wound to his back. Detectives said the victim, 49 years old Steven Monroe, spent the next several years in and out of the hospital for complications related to his injury.

Broward Sheriff’s Violent Crimes Unit investigated the incident. However, detectives said they exhausted all leads, and due to a lack of cooperation by the involved parties, the case was not solved and went cold for several years.

On September 1, 2021, Monroe was admitted to the hospital with a life-threatening medical condition believed to be directly related to his injuries from the 2017 shooting. After Monroe died on October 20, 2021, the case was turned over to Broward Sheriff’s Cold Case Unit for follow up.

On February 14, 2022, the Broward Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the victim’s cause of death to be complications from the gunshot wound he sustained in 2017 and the manner of death as homicide.

With assistance from the Broward Sheriff’s Strategic Investigations Division Gangs Unit, the Cold Case Unit was able to identify additional evidence and witnesses to the shooting, which led them to identify the suspect, David Hargrove, now 56, of Deerfield Beach. A Broward County Grand Jury indicted Hargrove for first-degree murder on May 11.

At approximately 5 p.m. on May 16, Broward Sheriff’s Fugitive Task Force located Hargrove near Northwest 22nd Road and Northwest Sixth Place and arrested him without incident.