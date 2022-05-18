Broward Detectives Looking For Tips In Suspected Road Rage Shooting

IT'S TIME TO FIGHT BACK AGAINST BIG TECH: Contribute To Our New “Help Hold Big-Tech Accountable” Fundraiser

WESTON, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) detectives are seeking tips and information from the public to help identify and locate the individuals involved in an apparent road rage shooting that occurred on I-75 on Saturday, May 7. The shooting left two individuals suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to investigators, at approximately 5:05 p.m. that Saturday, Broward Sheriff’s Weston District deputies responded to reports of a shooting on Alligator Alley near mile marker 37. Deputies located two individuals who were shot while driving in a car. The investigation revealed the victims were driving eastbound when the driver of an older model black Honda, possibly an Accord, sped up and struck the back of the victim’s car.

The driver of the suspect’s vehicle then pulled alongside the victims. At that time, the back passenger window on the driver’s side lowered, and the driver of the victim vehicle heard shots.

Both the driver and the passenger in the victim’s car were struck by gunfire. The victims called 911, and deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded. Both individuals were airlifted to area hospitals. The victims are recovering from their injuries. The suspect’s vehicle continued driving and has not been located or identified.

Detectives are asking anyone who might have witnessed the shooting or the aftermath of the shooting, or who knows the individuals involved in the incident, to share their information. Tipsters can contact BSO VCU Detective Jennifer Petrofsky at 954-321-4238. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS or at browardcrimestoppers.org. You can also call **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States. Information that leads to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.