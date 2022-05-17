Twitter Senior Engineer Says Full Stop, Platform “Does Not Believe in Free Speech” – Colleagues Are “Super Left, Left, Left, Left, Left”

IT'S TIME TO FIGHT BACK AGAINST BIG TECH: Contribute To Our New “Help Hold Big-Tech Accountable” Fundraiser

Twitter Senior Engineer, Siru Murugesan is shown in the video talking about how much his fellow employees “hate” the fact that Elon Musk is taking over the company saying Twitter “does not believe in free speech.”

NEW YORK, NY – Project Veritas has published a new video Monday depicting a senior engineer for Twitter telling a journalist of the conservative undercover organization that the microblogging social media platform – currently in the process of being purchased by billionaire Elon Musk – is “Commie as fu*k” and “does not believe in free speech.”

Twitter Senior Engineer, Siru Murugesan is shown in the video being clandestinely interviewed in a restaurant by a Project Veritas operative talking about how much his fellow employees “hate” the fact that Elon Musk is taking over the company due to his stated plans to take the publicly-traded company private and heavily reduce the amount of content policing in the name of “free speech.”

“Twitter does not believe in free speech…Elon believes in free speech,” Murugesan said. “Some of my colleagues are super left, left, left, left, left. Our jobs are at stake, he’s a capitalist and we weren’t really operating as capitalists, more like very socialist. Like we’re all like commie as fu*k.”

Murugesan also revealed that he and his co-workers attempted to do whatever they could to undermine and ultimately prevent Musk’s buyout, albeit without any success; he also noted that many of his co-workers had threatened to quit – or, conversely, are in fear of losing their jobs – if the Tesla CEO does indeed take over.

“We did all we could to like revolt against it. A lot of employees were revolting against it,” he said. “They’re like, ‘this would be my last day if it happens…’ a lot has changed. Like, we’re stress eating a lot. Like, we’re all worried for our jobs.”

At one point, the Project Veritas reporter asks Murugesan if Musk’s goal to ensure true free speech – allowing both Democrats and Republicans free reign to state their own perceived truths – would work in the delicate Twitter ecosystem.

“I don’t know if two parties can truly coexist on one platform,” he replied.

According to Project Veritas, the company has obtained emails sent internally to Twitter employees which indicate its Corporate Security team is warning staff that ‘social engineering tactics’ are being used to get close to employees and obtain videos and recordings.

The company message also reminds workers of their obligation to protect confidential, proprietary information and not discuss internal conversations, policies, or products outside of work.