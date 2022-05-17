Search Warrant Served At Englewood Apartment Leads To Arrest On Various Drug Charges; Stemmed From Multiple Overdose Responses

IT'S TIME TO FIGHT BACK AGAINST BIG TECH: Contribute To Our New “Help Hold Big-Tech Accountable” Fundraiser

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





According to authorities, following the legal search warrant, 43 year old Ryan James Gros was placed under arrest and taken to the Charlotte County Jail without incident.

ENGLEWOOD, FL – On Tuesday, May 17, 2022, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Deputies served a search warrant at an Englewood home, resulting in the arrest of 43 year old Ryan James Gros on various drug charges.

According to authorities, early this morning, deputies executed a legal search warrant at 11231 Pendleton Avenue in Englewood. The investigation leading to the search stemmed from multiple overdose responses at the residence as well as various tips from the community.

Inside the home, deputies found Fentanyl, methamphetamine, and Trazadone (classified as a new legend drug), as well as an assortment of various paraphernalia.

FIGHT BIG TECH: CONTRIBUTE $$$ TO "HELP HOLD BIG-TECH ACCOUNTABLE"

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Take a few moments and watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense and help support us by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox. Want to help us fight back against these tech tyrants? Contribute to our fundraiser. .



“When my deputies are knocking on your door with a search warrant, it’s already too late. I would much rather help someone through my Drug Addiction Recovery Initiative than bring them to jail, but that isn’t up to me; it’s up to the individual to make the choice. Until they do ask for help, we’re going to keep busting the dealers and users in Charlotte County.” SHERIFF BILL PRUMMELL

Additionally, Ryan is facing felony charges for Habitual Driving with License Suspended or Revoked. Following the search, Gros was placed under arrest and taken to the Charlotte County Jail without incident.