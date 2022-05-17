Pair Who Robbed Englewood Laundromat Wielding Sledgehammer In Custody; Tips from Social Media Helped ID Subjects Cops Say

IT'S TIME TO FIGHT BACK AGAINST BIG TECH: Contribute To Our New “Help Hold Big-Tech Accountable” Fundraiser

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





According to authorities, Michael Justin Rowe, 32, proceeded to smash the coin change machine on the wall with the sledgehammer. He then removed approximately $800 in cash from the machine. His accomplice, Taylor Marie Farrell, 34, could be heard yelling to the male, “We gotta go. You’ve been in here too long.”

ENGLEWOOD, FL – One male and one female who entered an Englewood laundromat and smashed a coin machine on May 8 are now in custody.

According to authorities, at approximately 10:45pm on Sunday, May 8, two individuals entered a laundromat in Englewood; the male was wearing an ape mask and wielding a sledgehammer, the female wore glasses and had bleach-blonde hair with a “Don’t New York My Florida” t-shirt.

Once inside, the male, later identified as Michael Justin Rowe, 32, proceeded to smash the coin change machine on the wall with the sledgehammer. He then removed approximately $800 in cash from the machine.

The female, later identified as Taylor Marie Farrell, 34, could be heard yelling to the male, “We gotta go. You’ve been in here too long.” Taylor then picked up the sledgehammer and the pair left the business together. As they left, the suspects got into a blue Mercury Marquis and fled the scene.

FIGHT BIG TECH: CONTRIBUTE $$$ TO "HELP HOLD BIG-TECH ACCOUNTABLE"

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Take a few moments and watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense and help support us by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox. Want to help us fight back against these tech tyrants? Contribute to our fundraiser. .



According to authorities, the male was wearing an ape mask and wielding a sledgehammer, the female wore glasses and had bleach-blonde hair with a “Don’t New York My Florida” t-shirt.

At that time, photos from the security cameras of the laundromat were posted to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, along with a request for help identifying the subjects. Tips from the community poured in, and before long, deputies had Taylor positively identified.

“I want to thank the community members who never fail to share information that helps catch criminals. That’s what a community is all about: working together for the betterment of all. It sends a message to anyone who thinks maybe they can get away with something. You can’t, because this county is unified in keeping crime out and ensuring accountability for those who try.” SHERIFF BILL PRUMMELL

On May 11, Taylor Farrell was located, now with blue hair, and arrested. According to authorities, she provided a full confession. Through investigative means, Michael was identified as the other suspect, and he was found to be the registered owner of a blue Mercury Marquis. Deputies located and arrested Michael on May 16. Both Michael and Taylor are being held at the Charlotte County Jail.