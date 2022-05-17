FEDS: South Florida “Master” Sentenced to 50 Years After Producing Child Pornography of Boy Under 12

IT'S TIME TO FIGHT BACK AGAINST BIG TECH: Contribute To Our New “Help Hold Big-Tech Accountable” Fundraiser

According to federal authorities, Robert Dunn, 46, of Lake Worth, has been sentenced to 50 years in federal prison, followed by a lifetime of supervised release.

LAKE WORTH, FL – A Lake Worth, Florida man and registered sex offender who produced child pornography with a Colorado woman with whom he shared a dominant-submissive relationship has been sentenced to 50 years in federal prison, followed by a lifetime of supervised release. The Colorado woman was sentenced last year to 20 years in prison.

According to authorities, in November 2019, Robert Dunn and Tonya Bagley began chatting on social media and developed a consensual, online “master-slave” relationship. Bagley and Dunn, both in their early forties, agreed that Bagley would photograph herself performing oral sex on a young boy. Bagley, who was in Colorado, did so and sent the child sexual abuse images to Dunn in Lake Worth, Florida through a social media messenger application.

A CyberTip from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children led law enforcement to Dunn’s Lake Worth home on March 10, 2020. There, they found child pornography images on his electronic devices and learned of his relationship with Bagley. Bagley was arrested at her home in Colorado. In addition, the law enforcement investigation led to the rescue of a child.

On December 17, 2021, Dunn plead guilty in this case to conspiring to produce, producing, receiving, and possessing child pornography. Yesterday, U.S. District Judge Roy K. Altman handed down Dunn’s 50-year sentence. Previously, Dunn was sentenced to serve six years in Florida state prison in a separate case in which he was charged with soliciting the parent of a child using an online message board.

On December 10, 2020, Bagley pled guilty in West Palm Beach federal court to conspiring to produce child pornography and transmitting information about a minor. On May 19, 2021, U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks sentenced Bagley to 20 years in a federal prison.

Juan Antonio Gonzalez, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, and George L. Piro, Special Agent in Charge, FBI Miami, made the announcement. FBI Miami investigated the matter. Grand County Colorado Sheriff’s Office assisted. Assistant U.S. Attorney Gregory Schiller prosecuted the cases. Assistant U.S. Attorney William T. Zloch handled asset forfeiture.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.