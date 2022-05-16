State of Emergency Issued In Milwaukee After Total of 21 People Shot In Two Hours from Three Separate Shootings

IT'S TIME TO FIGHT BACK AGAINST BIG TECH: Contribute To Our New “Help Hold Big-Tech Accountable” Fundraiser

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





According to authorities, a total of 21 people were shot in a matter of two hours in the downtown Milwaukee entertainment district after the Bucks game.

MILWAUKEE, WI – Downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin was shaken by a mass shooting late Friday evening after fans left a nearby NBA playoff game that left 17 wounded and 10 arrested, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.

The shooting took place at approximately 11 p.m. several blocks away from the Fiserv Forum where the Wisconsin Bucks had just put in a losing effort against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinal playoff series.

According to authorities, the shooting resulted in the wounding of 17 people, ranging in age from 15 to 47; none of the injuries are said to be life-threatening.

10 individuals were arrested in connection with the incident, officials say, along with nine guns being recovered at the scene.

FIGHT BIG TECH: CONTRIBUTE $$$ TO "HELP HOLD BIG-TECH ACCOUNTABLE"

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Take a few moments and watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense and help support us by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox. Please also consider helping us fight back against these tech tyrants; enough is enough. .



The mass shooting wasn’t the only violent incident to take place that evening in Milwaukee; police at a Saturday news conference reported that earlier Friday evening – at approximately 9 p.m. – three people were hurt in a separate shooting that resulted in one arrest and the recovery of one firearm.

Then, at about 10:30 p.m., another shooting resulted in one injured victim; no arrests have been made in connection with that incident, cops say, who do not believe that any of the shootings are connected to one another.

Due to the massive uptick in gun violence on Friday, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson declared a state of emergency and issued a curfew for the entire city, starting at 11 p.m. on Saturday, for anyone under the age of 21; the curfew ended Sunday at 5:30 a.m.

A second curfew went into effect Sunday at 11 p.m., and ended Monday at 5:30 a.m. Those in violation faced potential arrest and a $691 fine.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and his wife issued a tweet in response to the violence, noting that they were “heartbroken” over the “senseless tragedy.”

“Kathy and I are heartbroken by last night’s horrific acts of gun violence in Milwaukee,” he said. “We are thinking of all the people who were injured and are praying for their full recovery, and we are thinking of the many people affected by this senseless tragedy.”