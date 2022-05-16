Op-Ed: Stop the Checks to The Manhattan Museum of Jewish Heritage

IT'S TIME TO FIGHT BACK AGAINST BIG TECH: Contribute To Our New “Help Hold Big-Tech Accountable” Fundraiser

The Manhattan Museum of Jewish Heritage has banned Ron DeSantis from speaking at an event because he ‘doesn’t align’ with their values after signing the so-called ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill. File photo: Governor Ron DeSantis Media Gallery.

BOCA RATON, FL – Here we go again. Another group identifying itself with Jewish causes was tripped up by its yen for Leftist ideological conformity, causing it to topple into the ditch rapidly filling up with like minded institutions, such as the ADL, Hadassah and HIAS who have forsaken their initial goals, have become overtly political, and are now useless, if not dangerous, to our people. The Manhattan Museum of Jewish Heritage touts itself on its website as:

“The Museum of Jewish Heritage – A living memorial to the Holocaust is New York’s contribution to the global responsibility to never forget. The Museum is committed to the crucial mission of educating diverse visitors about Jewish life before, during, and after the Holocaust.”

That’s what they say. So why did its leaders recently cancel a previously booked conference by the Tikvah Fund entitled; “Jews, Israel and the Future of the West.” Sounds good to us in that it focused on Jews and Israel as vital to our nation’s survival. The real problem for them was that one of its speakers was to be Florida’s now wildly popular Governor, Ron DeSantis, whose talk, “The Florida Model – And Why it’s Good for the Jews” would have been interesting to us. But note that DeSantis is also a darling of the Republican Party and a possible presidential candidate in 2024. He’s obviously the fly in the ointment of Jewish Leftist, Progressive leaders, even in the fields of Holocaust Studies and Remembrance. The Tikvah Fund leaders, Elliott Abrams and Eric Cohen stated that museum brass advised them to either disinvite DeSantis or take the annual Jewish Leadership Conference elsewhere. They did. Writing in the Wall Street Journal, they wrote: “we were told by the museum staff that Mr. DeSantis didn’t align with the museum’s values and its message of inclusivity.”

That troubles us. Governor DeSantis has been a shining light for the Florida Jewish community since taking office. Many New Yorkers fled to the Sunshine State just to avoid the overt violence now prevalent in the City fostered by blacks who prey on Jews who are distinct in their manner of dress an behavior. DeSantis has proved to his Jewish constituents, both Democrat and Republican, that he doesn’t play word games with empty promises to them regarding their safety in their homes, synagogues or in the streets. Last June he proposed and signed legislation assigning millions of dollars in funding for various Holocaust memorials and $4 million in security funding for Florida’s Jewish Day Schools. Throw in additional grants for professional security presence in synagogues. His quote:

“I’m proud to sign these bills to help increase the safety and security of our Jewish communities. I will continue to make sure that in Florida we root out anti-Semitism and that every day we show our support for Israel and our Jewish communities.”

Sounds like the type of guy we’d like have teach our NYC mayors, recent and present, about making Jews feel safe wherever they choose to be. But not to this supposed “Jewish” museum in NYC.

On its current website of this Holocaust Museum supposedly dedicated to Jewish causes, we note a concert entitled, “Juneteenth Concert.” What does this black event have to do with anything Jewish? And back in 2018, these hypocrites allowed a chat by Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who is no friend to Israel or Jews. She did not vote to fund the Iron Dome Project and in a radio interview agreed with the Jew hating host that Israel “caged” Palestinians, that Israel was, “very, very criminal and unjust towards Palestinians,” and that there are many, “white, supremacist Jews.” AOC, the Jew/Israel hater, gets an OK to speak at the NYC Holocaust Museum while Florida Governor DeSantis, an outspoken Jew/Israel supporter, gets the boot. Is it time to stop supporting this vile institution and the other faux Jewish groups? We vote a resounding, “YES!”