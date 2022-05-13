The Ultimate Catfish or Majestic Makeup Transformation?

IT'S TIME TO FIGHT BACK AGAINST BIG TECH: Contribute To Our New “Help Hold Big-Tech Accountable” Fundraiser

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





TikToker Julia Grandoni’s video – which has nearly 12 million views – first shows a still photograph of her done up to the nines in a form-fitting black evening dress and jacket with impeccably-done hair and make-up; a caption reads “Wow you’re so pretty!!”

MONTREAL – When it comes to the internet almost nothing is ever as it seems, and one woman on TikTok decided to let it all hang out with a daring before-and-after video that shows such a radical difference between her glamorous, “night on the town” look and how she truly appears when lounging on the couch completely without make-up with some calling her a “shape shifter.”

TikToker Julia Grandoni’s video – which has nearly 12 million views – first shows a still photograph of her done up to the nines in a form-fitting black evening dress and jacket with impeccably-done hair and make-up; a caption reads “Wow you’re so pretty!!”

However, the video then quickly cuts to Grandoni on the couch in a sweatshirt, sans make-up and hair styling products and filming herself from an unflattering angle that emphasizes her jowl, smiling and lip-synching along to a song with lyrics that say “Girl, that’s not me.”

Grandoni is known on TikTok for making jokes about how shockingly different she looks when she’s dressed-up versus how she looks casually, and those posting in the comments section of her latest video were blown away by the dramatic transformation.

FIGHT BIG TECH: CONTRIBUTE $$$ TO "HELP HOLD BIG-TECH ACCOUNTABLE"

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Take a few moments and watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense and help support us by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox. Please also consider helping us fight back against these tech tyrants; enough is enough. .



One TikToker said, “I’m literally obsessed with this trend. We’re actually shape shifters.”

Another said, “ain’t no way that’s the same person.”

One commenter said, “My makeup doesn’t do that.”

Others appreciated Grandoni’s message of body positivity, with one saying, “This is what girls growing up need to see to understand that it’s okay if you don’t look like that.”

Another commenter agreed, saying, “I love that you show your face with no makeup! We need to normalize that natural is also beautiful!”