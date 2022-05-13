CrimeLocalSociety

FEDS: Honduran Cocaine Trafficker Sentenced to 20 Years in U.S. Prison

By George McGregor
In October 2021, Marmol was extradited from Honduras to the United States to face charges in the Southern District of Florida. On January 27, Marmol pled guilty to conspiring to distribute cocaine with the intent to import it into the United States.
MIAMI, FL – A federal district judge in South Florida has sentenced Honduran national Fredy Donaldo Marmol Vallejo, 40, to 240 months in prison for his role in an international drug trafficking conspiracy. 

U.S. Attorney Juan Antonio Gonzalez for the Southern District of Florida, Special Agent in Charge George L. Piro of FBI Miami, and Special Agent in Charge Deanne L. Reuter of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Miami Field Office announced the sentence imposed by U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks.

FBI Miami and DEA Miami investigated this case, with assistance from Customs and Border Protection, Miami.  U.S. Attorney Gonzalez extends his gratitude to the government of Honduras for its assistance with this matter, as well as the Agencia Técnica de Investigación Criminal (ATIC).  He also recognizes the Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs, which provided substantial assistance in securing Marmol’s arrest and extradition. 

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Christine Hernandez and Walter Norkin are prosecuting the case.  Assistant U.S. Attorney Joshua Paster is handling asset forfeiture.

This prosecution is a result of the ongoing efforts by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF), a partnership between federal, state and local law enforcement agencies. The principal mission of the OCDETF program is to identify, disrupt, and dismantle the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, and other priority transnational criminal organizations that threaten the citizens of the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence driven, multi-agency approach to combat transnational organized crime.  The OCDETF program facilitates complex, joint operations by focusing its partner agencies on priority targets, by managing and coordinating multi-agency efforts, and by leveraging intelligence across multiple investigative platforms.

