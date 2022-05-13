DeLand Man Charged With Sexually Battering Two Children; Sheriff’s Detectives Asking for Other Potential Victims To Come Forward

According to authorities, Dustin Price, 33, of DeLand, was charged with sexually battering two children, and sheriff’s detectives are asking any other potential victims to come forward.

According to authorities, Dustin Price, 33, was arrested Wednesday on multiple warrants for two counts of sexual battery of a child, two counts of possessing photos of sexual performance by a child, and 20 counts of promoting sexual performance by a child. The victims, two girls under age 12, are not strangers to Price and had regular contact with him.

During an investigation that began last fall, detectives conducted interviews with the victims and their mothers. Elicited images containing child sexual abuse material produced by Price were found to be in his possession. One victim was depicted in multiple sexually explicit images.

Based on interviews, forensic evidence and DNA testing, detectives secured arrest warrants Wednesday. Price was arrested at the Blessings Motel in DeLand and transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail where he is being held without bond until a first appearance court hearing.

Anyone who may have been a victim of Price is urged to call the Child Exploitation Unit at (386) 323-3574.