VIDEO: Broward Detectives Seeking To ID Man Who Brazenly Stole Two Glock Firearms From Pawn Shop In North Lauderdale

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office North Lauderdale District detectives are seeking the public’s help identifying a man who stole two firearms from a pawn shop in North Lauderdale.

According to authorities, at approximately 1:20 p.m., Wednesday, April 20, Broward Sheriff’s investigators responded to a delayed report of a burglary at a pawn shop near the 5000 block of North State Road 7 in North Lauderdale. On scene, detectives learned that the day before, Tuesday, April 19, while other customers were in the store, a subject stole two firearms and left.

The crime was caught on surveillance video which shows the subject, about 6 feet tall, wearing a gray beanie, black shirt, black shorts, and white flip-flops entering the shop. While the employees were assisting other customers, the subject walked to another area of the store where he thought he could not be seen. The camera captures the moment when he moved to the glass display case, took two firearms, and concealed them inside his shorts. The subject left the store in a vehicle, possibly a dark colored Dodge Avenger. The guns were a Glock 43 and a Glock 30, with a total value of over one thousand dollars.

Broward Sheriff’s investigators are asking anyone with information on the subject’s identity or the circumstances surrounding this incident to contact Broward Crime Stoppers directly at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States. Remember, tipsters remain anonymous. Any information that leads to an arrest, in this case, is eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.