Social Security Administration Releases List of “Most Popular Baby Names” in State of Florida for 2021

The agency began compiling the baby name list in 1997, with names dating back to 1880. At the time of a child’s birth, parents supply the name to the agency when applying for a child’s Social Security card, thus making Social Security America’s source for the most popular baby names. File photo: Natalia Kirichenko, Shutter Stock, licensed.

MIAMI LAKES, FL – The Social Security Administration today announced the most popular baby names in Florida for 2021. Olivia and Liam topped the list. The agency announced last week that Olivia and Liam were the most popular baby names in the U.S. How does Florida compare to the rest of the country? Check out Social Security’s website at socialsecurity.gov, to see the top national baby names for 2021.

Acting Commissioner Kilolo Kijakazi encourages everyone to enjoy the baby names list and, while online, create a my Social Security account at socialsecurity.gov/myaccount.

Over the decade, more than 69 million people have signed up and benefited from the many secure and convenient self-service options. People who set up their my Social Security account have access to additional personalized services. They can request a replacement Social Security card online if they meet certain requirements. If they already receive Social Security benefits, they can start or change direct deposit online, request a replacement SSA-1099, and if they need proof of their benefits, they can print or download a current Benefit Verification Letter from their account.

People not yet receiving benefits can use their online account to get a personalized Social Security Statement, which provides their earnings information as well as estimates of their future benefits. The portal also includes a retirement estimator and links to information about other online services, such as applications for retirement, disability, and Medicare benefits.

Additional Baby Names Information:

In addition to each state’s top baby names (and names for U.S. territories), Social Security’s website has a list of the 1,000 most popular boys and girls names for 2021. To see the fastest rising girls and boys names in 2021, go to www.socialsecurity.gov/news/press/releases/2022/#5-2022-1