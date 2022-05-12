CrimeLocalSociety

Search of Englewood Home Leads To Three Arrests For Methamphetamine, Fentanyl, Ecstasy, Other Illegal Drugs, Ammunition and Paraphernalia

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Following the execution of a search warrant, Chelsea Smith, 29, Michael Sealy, Jr., 42, and Eric Connor, 38, were arrested and charged accordingly.

ENGLEWOOD, FL – On Tuesday, deputies conducting an investigation at an Englewood home say they observed copious amounts of drug paraphernalia in plain view which prompted a search warrant, leading to the arrest of three individuals.

According to authorities, at approximately 9:30pm on Tuesday, May 10, Narcotics deputies responded to 11362 Fredrica Avenue in Englewood at the request of other deputies who were conducting an investigation. Upon arrival, deputies observed large amounts of drug paraphernalia. Following this, a legal search warrant was obtained and executed in the home, leading to arrest of the three occupants.

The search found approximately 11.7 grams of methamphetamine, approximately 2 grams of fentanyl, 8.5 ecstasy pills, Alprazolam, Tramadol Hydrochloride, Buprenorphine Strips, Suboxone Strips, THC Wax and Firearm Ammunition, all of which was located in two bedrooms and the living room.

“Narcotics have no place in Charlotte County. If you’re using or selling here, we’re going to find you. It’s just a matter of time. Trust me when I say, once we do find you, you will be held accountable. Get the help you need before it’s too late.”

SHERIFF BILL PRUMMELL

Chelsea is currently being held on $165,000 bond, Michael is being held on $50,000 bond, and Eric has bonded out ($5,000).

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

