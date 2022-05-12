Op-Ed: Are We in the “Elections Have Consequences” Phase of Our Country’s Existence?

IT'S TIME TO FIGHT BACK AGAINST BIG TECH: Contribute To Our New “Help Hold Big-Tech Accountable” Fundraiser

Former President Barack Hussein Obama made that comment in 2009 after his inauguration when he said to the GOP leaders that “Elections Have Consequences” and, “I Won”. File photo: ChameleonsEye, Shutter Stock, licensed.

DELRAY BEACH, FL – A flippant President Barack Hussein Obama made that comment in 2009 after his inauguration when he said to the GOP leaders that “Elections Have Consequences” and, “I Won”. Well what about today? Yes, Biden won the disputed election and the “consequences” couldn’t be any worse – look at the shape our country is in today, and it ain’t pretty.

The electorate had a “hissy fit” and changed horses in 2020 – they got rid of Donald Trump whereby many voted against Trump because they didn’t like his manner, his personality, and his Tweets, and settled for a cognitively challenged, professional politician, Joe Biden, who promised that he wouldn’t be a Donald Trump. How has that worked out for us so far?

What should be up, is down, and what should be down, is up, and it looks like Sleepy Joe Biden has no answer to make things better, except for his penchant for spending the governments money, which we don’t have enough of.

Joe Biden’s approval numbers (33% according to the Quinnipiac poll) are going into the tank and getting worse by the month as time drags on. His lack of success is pointing to an electoral disaster for Democrats at the mid-term elections this coming November. During the campaign for president, Biden pledged to be the “unifier” and the person with the “smarts” to bring the country together, but immediately upon being sworn in he put his pen to paper and voided most of Donald Trump’s executive orders which started the bad “consequences” of the disputed Biden victory of 2020.

Let’s look at some of the “consequences” of that Biden victory.

We are no longer an energy independent country as we were under Trump. We now have to import some of our energy needs from foreign country’s, some of whom are not our friends. With Biden and the Democrats zeal to buy future votes, they have passed bills with a price tag of trillions of dollars, using the pandemic as the reason to spend all that dough by giving taxpayers a “free lunch” through the generosity of the federal government. Biden and the Democrats figured that the “free cash” would generate future Democrat votes.

Another “consequence” was Biden’s overseeing the disastrous immigration policy which took the place of Trump’s policy. Over an estimated one million illegal aliens have illegally entered our country (a figure probably low as many illegals have not been apprehended – called “gotaways”). In addition, an enormous amount of deadly drugs (fentanyl, heroin, and marijuana) have also crossed our borders with no end in sight. As a result, it is estimated that over 100,000 thousand U.S. citizens have died from an overdose, primarily fentanyl. You might call that “blood on Biden’s hands”, right?

Now, the “Piece de Resistance” of the bad “consequences” that Biden’s policies have wrought upon our country. At the present time, we are in the throes of the worst inflation in over 40 years. The March inflation rate was 8.5% and the April rate was 8.3%, and the stock market is falling fast as a result. A tongue-in-cheek comment is that a person’s 401K will be a 101K sometime in the future. It looks like Biden is becoming the poster boy of “Murphy’s Law”, which is a way of saying that what could go wrong will go wrong, and has gone wrong under the flawed leadership of Sleepy Joe Biden and his administration.

It seems that Biden and the Democrats hate Donald Trump so much, that they will do anything other than what Trump did, even if it means that it would result in “bad consequences”. One thing for sure, Sleepy Joe Biden is a stubborn, arrogant man who most people think is a puppet of a far-left cabal who are pulling his strings behind the scenes.

Yes, elections do have “consequences”, and unfortunately, it has come to bite us big time in the butt. We must vote out the miscreants and return some sanity back into the halls of Congress this coming November. Cast you vote for a Republican, your country depends on it.