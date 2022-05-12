$25,000 in Fines and One Arrest After Video of Illegal Dumping and Polluting of Biscayne Bay Goes Viral on Social Media

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Illegal Dumping Unit, has made an arrest in a crime against the environment. According to authorities, The Miami-Dade Police were made aware of a viral video through one of its media partners, where individuals on a yacht were popping numerous balloons and illegally dumping them into Biscayne Bay. MDPD Interim Director, George A. Perez immediately contacted the Illegal Dumping Unit to initiate an investigation.
“As a community, we share the responsibility to protect our environment”, said Director George A. Perez. “I am extremely proud of our Illegal Dumping Unit, for their thorough investigation and swift conclusion to this case. I would like to thank all the agencies and the State Attorney’s Office for their collaboration in bringing these individuals to justice. Our coastal waterways are the natural beauty of our county, and our marine life depend on us to keep them safe.”
Through investigative means, detectives were able to identify, locate, and arrest David Torres-Bocanegra. In addition to the arrest, 10 civil citations were issued to other individuals involved in the crime, totaling over $25,000 in fines.
