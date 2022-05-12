$25,000 in Fines and One Arrest After Video of Illegal Dumping and Polluting of Biscayne Bay Goes Viral on Social Media

According to authorities, detectives were able to identify, locate, and arrest David Torres-Bocanegra. In addition to the arrest, 10 civil citations were issued to other individuals involved in the illegal dumping, totaling over $25,000 in fines.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Illegal Dumping Unit, has made an arrest in a crime against the environment. According to authorities, The Miami-Dade Police were made aware of a viral video through one of its media partners, where individuals on a yacht were popping numerous balloons and illegally dumping them into Biscayne Bay. MDPD Interim Director, George A. Perez immediately contacted the Illegal Dumping Unit to initiate an investigation.

“As a community, we share the responsibility to protect our environment”, said Director George A. Perez. “I am extremely proud of our Illegal Dumping Unit, for their thorough investigation and swift conclusion to this case. I would like to thank all the agencies and the State Attorney’s Office for their collaboration in bringing these individuals to justice. Our coastal waterways are the natural beauty of our county, and our marine life depend on us to keep them safe.”

MPD and other agencies tasked with safeguarding our waterways are investigating an incident circulating on social media where littering was caught. We take crimes against the environment seriously & will work to bring the individuals responsible for their actions to justice. pic.twitter.com/nkcKqbZaye — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) May 11, 2022 Welcome to Miami where self-entitled, ignorant, selfish idiots are able to charter a boat, deck it out with balloons that endanger our fragile ecosystem, harm & even kill our marine life, & then have this crew of clowns dispose of balloons by popping them right into the bay. pic.twitter.com/RNa4CHg9s6 — Louis Aguirre (@LOUISAGUIRRE) May 11, 2022