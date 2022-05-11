Police Release Video and Audio Showing Alabama Fugitive Casey White’s Arrest, Vicky White’s Final Words Before Suicide

IT'S TIME TO FIGHT BACK AGAINST BIG TECH: Contribute To Our New “Help Hold Big-Tech Accountable” Fundraiser

Alabama fugitive Casey White – who is a 6-foot-9-inch, 330 pound man with ties to white supremacist prison gangs – was originally charged in September 2020 with capital murder; at the time of his imprisonment, he was serving a 75-year sentence for crimes he committed in 2015.

EVANSVILLE, IN – The Evansville, Indiana Police Department released dashcam videos on Tuesday depicting the May 9 capture and arrest of Alabama fugitives Casey and Vicky White shortly after the two had led officials in a brief high-speed chase.

In addition, 911 audio containing what may have been the last words spoken by Vicky White – shortly before she committed suicide via a self-inflicted gunshot to the head – has been released as well, painting a grim picture of the conclusion of one of the most unusual jailbreaks in recent memory.

Casey White, 38, was escorted out of the Lauderdale County jail in Florence by corrections officer Vicky White, 56 – the two were not related, but reportedly shared a “special relationship” – and subsequently fled the scene and became fugitives.

After being on the lam for 11 days while authorities conducted a massive manhunt, Casey and Vicky were spotted at an Evansville hotel, and led responding police on a short car chase that ended when Vicky crashed her Cadillac.

The series of dashcam videos released by police depict multiple police officers pulling Casey out of the wrecked vehicle and holding him face-down on the street; additional police are seen forming a perimeter around the crash scene while Casey is handcuffed and placed under arrest. Casey is then walked to a squad car where he is seen speaking with officers, and is made to place his chest on the car’s hood.

The video also shows police extracting Vicky White from the crashed vehicle and attempting to render medical aid for her self-inflicted gunshot wound after taking away the firearm she had used; Vicky would later pass away at a local area hospital.

Audio of a 911 call placed during the chase may have picked up Vicky’s final words before shooting herself; at one point, a voice believed to be Vicky’s can be heard saying “Airbags are going off. Let’s get out and run.”

A third video released by police shows the discovery of a car purportedly abandoned by the two fugitives at a car wash on May 4; When viewing surveillance footage from the car wash, authorities reported seeing a man fitting Casey White’s description.