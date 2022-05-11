Seatbelt Violation Leads to Drug and Child Neglect Charges for Two in Port Charlotte; Both Being Held At Charlotte County Jail Without Bond

IT'S TIME TO FIGHT BACK AGAINST BIG TECH: Contribute To Our New “Help Hold Big-Tech Accountable” Fundraiser

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Michael Roebuck, 34, and Lauren Samocki, 36,were placed under arrest, and the Florida Department of Children and Families was notified to take custody of the child. Lauren was found to be on active felony probation as well from a previous, out-of-county offense. Both are being held at the Charlotte County Jail without bond.

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL – Charlotte County deputies conducted a traffic stop for a seatbelt violation and discovered narcotics in the vehicle, as well as a one-year old child.

According to authorities, while traveling North on Tamiami Tr. in Port Charlotte, deputies observed a man driving without his seatbelt fastened. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver, Michael Roebuck, 34, was issued a warning for the violation. At that time, the deputy asked Michael and the front-seat passenger, Lauren Samocki, 36, if there was anything illegal inside the vehicle. The occupants responded that there was not.

A free air sniff by a K9 unit was conducted, which alerted at multiple areas of the vehicle. A probable cause search followed, and deputies found a black wallet on the passenger seat, which Lauren had been sitting on. Inside the wallet was a baggie containing several smaller baggies filled with a white, powdery substance, which was suspected to be fentanyl. When questioned about the wallet, Lauren claimed to have no knowledge of its contents. A search of the bag on Lauren’s waist revealed another baggie of the same substance.

In the center console of the vehicle, deputies located a soap dish container which had additional baggies containing a white, powdery substance and a tampon applicator which also had the substance in it. Michael’s driver’s license was found underneath this container.

FIGHT BIG TECH: CONTRIBUTE $$$ TO "HELP HOLD BIG-TECH ACCOUNTABLE"

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Take a few moments and watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense and help support us by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox. Please also consider helping us fight back against these tech tyrants; enough is enough. .



In the backseat of the vehicle, deputies found a black rubber box, which was at the feet of the one-year old child. The box contained a blue cloth bag; inside was two pipes used for methamphetamine. Additionally, a baggie containing methamphetamine was found in this bag as well as a hollow object with four baggies of narcotics wedged inside. The deputies believed three of these baggies contained fentanyl and one contained cocaine.

All of the suspected narcotics were tested and reacted positively as fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine.

“I have said it before and I will continue to say it until people understand: there is no excuse for endangering the life of a child because of your addiction. I hope this incident makes these two realize how dangerous this lifestyle is – for everyone – and they seek the treatment they need.” SHERIFF BILL PRUMMELL

Both Lauren and Michael were placed under arrest, and the Florida Department of Children and Families was notified to take custody of the child. Lauren was found to be on active felony probation as well from a previous, out-of-county offense. Both are being held at the Charlotte County Jail without bond.