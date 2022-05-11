CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives Seeking To ID Boynton Beach Bank Robbery Suspect

By Joe Mcdermott
Suspect WANTED for Attempted Bank Robbery
According to authorities, the man entered TD Bank, passed the teller a note requesting cash and said he had a weapon. The incident occurred on Monday, May 9, 2022 at TD Bank in Boynton Beach.

BOYNTON BEACH, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is looking to locate a suspect they say is wanted for an attempted bank robbery in the area of Boynton Beach.

According to authorities, the unknown man entered TD Bank, passed the teller a note requesting cash and said he had a weapon. While waiting for the teller to react the male grabbed a customer’s cash deposit and fled. The incident occurred on Monday, May 9, 2022 at TD Bank, located in the 7000 block of S. Military Trail, in unincorporated Boynton Beach.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain anonymous by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the See Something feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.

Crime Stoppers
Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is our daily investigative journalist and staff reporter who keeps his eyes peeled for interesting Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott, one of our first and thus veteran reporters, is also a data analyst for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

