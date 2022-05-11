Detectives Seeking To ID Boynton Beach Bank Robbery Suspect

IT'S TIME TO FIGHT BACK AGAINST BIG TECH: Contribute To Our New “Help Hold Big-Tech Accountable” Fundraiser

BOYNTON BEACH, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is looking to locate a suspect they say is wanted for an attempted bank robbery in the area of Boynton Beach.

According to authorities, the unknown man entered TD Bank, passed the teller a note requesting cash and said he had a weapon. While waiting for the teller to react the male grabbed a customer’s cash deposit and fled. The incident occurred on Monday, May 9, 2022 at TD Bank, located in the 7000 block of S. Military Trail, in unincorporated Boynton Beach.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain anonymous by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the See Something feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.