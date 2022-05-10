Patriot StreetFighter, “Tipping Point” Host Endorses Nevada Governor Candidate Joey Gilbert; Says “He Will Dismantle Criminal Power Structure”

IT'S TIME TO FIGHT BACK AGAINST BIG TECH: Contribute To Our New “Help Hold Big-Tech Accountable” Fundraiser

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Former competitive bodybuilder turned wellness industry entrepreneur Scott McKay has given a passionate endorsement of Nevada gubernatorial candidate Joey Gilbert saying he “Will Dismantle Criminal Power Structure”

RENO, NV – Texas entrepreneur Scott McKay has given a passionate endorsement of Nevada gubernatorial candidate Joey Gilbert. Scott McKay is a former competitive bodybuilder turned wellness industry entrepreneur. After surviving and rehabilitating himself from a near-fatal, catastrophic, and paralyzing motorcycle crash in 2014 to complete mobility, he returned to the political arena to support former President Donald Trump.

Today, McKay hosts a radio show called “The Tipping Point” where he has been branded the “Patriot StreetFighter,” arming We The People with empowering knowledge. As a motivational speaker and radio show host, he projects his energy toward his passion to unite and mobilize fellow patriots to take back America.

The Patriot StreetFighter is disenchanted with the corruption of D.C. politics, and endorses Joey Gilbert as the antidote to “scumbag career politicians.”

“America is fed up. They want fighters, and they want to end this nightmare of political corruption and crime,” says Scott Mckay. In his endorsement, McKay applauds Gilbert’s tenacity and grit when standing up to Governor Steve Sisolak’s unconstitutional and disastrous response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

FIGHT BIG TECH: CONTRIBUTE $$$ TO "HELP HOLD BIG-TECH ACCOUNTABLE"

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Take a few moments and watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense and help support us by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox. Please also consider helping us fight back against these tech tyrants; enough is enough. .



A win for Gilbert in Nevada will have national impact, McKay predicts.

“If these criminal politicians go up against people like Joey Gilbert, who is a citizen who’s doing this simply to save his country…we take the country back…When we have somebody like that that wins the governorship in a state like Nevada, not only does it change Nevada, this will sweep across the country. There is no candidacy in this country more important than this one.”

McKay warns that allowing Gilbert’s opponent, Las Vegas Sheriff Joe Lombardo, to win the June 14 primary will only perpetuate corruption in Nevada.

“So vote for Joey Gilbert in this primary against Lombardo. Take another criminal out so we can get down to the business of eliminating the Governor and putting this state back on track.”



You can view the full endorsement video here: https://rumble.com/v1487gi-patriot-streetfighter-and-tipping-point-host-endorses-nevada-governor-candi.html

About Joey Gilbert:



Joey Gilbert has fought to win his entire life. Fighting for himself as a boxer, he was a three-time national champion, four-time All American, Golden Gloves Champion, and a professional boxing champion. At one time Gilbert was ranked number three in the world by the WBC. Since retiring from boxing and becoming an attorney, “The People’s Champ” has continued to fight for others.

As the “Best Personal Injury Attorney” and owner of the “Best Law Firm in Reno” (2021), Joey Gilbert has helped hundreds of clients find justice under the law.

Fighting to protect every resident in Nevada from Covid mandates and government overreach for over 2 years, Joey has led the legal battle to keep businesses and churches from being unlawfully closed down.

As Chairman of the Board and Director of Strategy for America’s Front-Line Doctors, Joey continues the fight to give every citizen their Constitutional right to “Choice—NOT Coercion” regarding health care decisions.

Today, Joey Gilbert has chosen to engage in the most important fight of his life: protecting the quality of life and lives of ALL Nevadans from the growing list of future-threatening issues that too many governors—Blue AND Red have allowed to continue.