Op-Ed: Israel Must Invoke Death Penalty for Terrorists

Israeli forces announced Sunday they had arrested two men, Subhi Emad Sbeihat, left, and As’ad Yousef As’ad al-Rifa’i, from a West Bank town near Jenin, accused of wielding axes to kill three people in the city of Elad on Israel’s Independence Day, May 5, 2022. Photo: Israel Police.

BOCA RATON, FL – The Israeli people fought and won three bloody wars against a swarm of Muslim Arabs for their safety, security and freedom, not to live in constant fear of terror, as they have from their Muslim residents and neighbors for over 74 years. But to this day, that’s the sad story. And with Israeli Prime Minister, Naftali Bennett, now in charge, it looks like this game of terror is sure to continue. He’s a weakling and an embarrassment to all those Israelis who must now look over their shoulders when shopping, out for a walk or merely chatting in the street. Just this weekend alone, Arab terrorists wounded 10 civilians and four police officers in Jerusalem and the West Bank, in eight terror attacks. In the past two months 15 Jews were slaughtered by Palestinian crazies. This slaughter has to end and the current Israeli government is doing very little to protect its citizens. After the gruesome attack on Israel’s Independence Day, Bennett, whose already fragile coalition depends on Israel-hating Arab participation, was put in a political predicament as a result of the recent clashes at Jerusalem’s holiest site and the deadly violence around the country. As a result of this terror, he has been forced, actually dragged by the collar, to announce new security measures he hopes will quell the Arab terror now growing by leaps and bounds. A little too late, we feel.

He’s called for a civilian guard force and a crackdown on Palestinians crossing into Israel illegally. His words: “We are at the start of a new stage in the war on terrorism,” he told his cabinet on Sunday. “Those who incite cannot rest easy. Those who throw matches cannot run away.” Sorry, Mr. Prime Minister, they do just that. As an example, Hamas’ leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwaar, recently called on Palestinians outside Gaza to prepare their guns, cleavers knives or axes for battle and told them, “not to wait for a decision by anyone before carrying out individual attacks.” This was just days before the Elad horror last week that resulted sadly in three Israelis dead and four seriously wounded. As well, 16 Jewish kids were left fatherless. The victims were hacked to pieces with axes wielded by two Palestinians, one nineteen and the other twenty years old. Both were subsequently captured and according to Israel law, will get a trial and if convicted will be sentenced to life in comfortable prisons and merely wait for some hapless Israeli to be kidnapped by Hamas and subsequently a negotiated prisoner exchange. Simple, not complicated, but according to plan. In the case of releasing Palestinian terrorists, this will surely be replicated. Stupidity is doing the same thing over and over. This has to end. And by the way, this Hamas guy, inciter to violence, Yahya Sinwaar, is still alive, not taken out by a drone for his incitement in the slaughter of Jews. Why?

We are calling for the re-imposition of the death penalty to be meted out, not only for murder in the act of terror, but for the planning and even the financial support of terror. Our enemies respect force and thrive on the timidity and weakness of Israel’s leaders, who traditionally have feared international rebuke for being accused of their “inhumane and cruel” punishment of Muslim terrorists. Israel’s love of democracy and the rule of law demands that we care for the safety and security of our own people first, and in so doing, they must halt these attacks on Jews by passing laws that do just that. Let our murderous enemies know that they will be granted their Koranic wishes to be with 13 virgins in heaven by a merciful Israeli judiciary as punishment. And to hell with the rebuke of the international community. Israelis’ security and safety come first.