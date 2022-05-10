CrimeLocalSociety

Miami Police Release Forensic Sketch of Man Who Sexually Battered and Robbed Woman in Her Backyard

By Joe Mcdermott
forensic sketch
With the victims help a forensic sketch artist was able to create the subject’s image to include his clothing description consisting of a black “hoodie” sweater and grey shorts.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department’s Special Victims Bureau is investigating an incident where a 45 year-old woman claims she was sexually battered and robbed on her property in the area of NW 102 Street and NW 13 Avenue in Miami.

According to authorities, on March 25, 2022 at approximately 9:00 am, a male subject entered the victim’s backyard and struck her while demanding money. During the encounter, he also sexually battered her. With the victims help a forensic sketch artist was able to create the subject’s image to include his clothing description consisting of a black “hoodie” sweater and grey shorts.

The suspects age is believed to be between 18 and 25. Detectives are asking for assistance from the community to identify and or locate the subject depicted in the forensic sketch. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip. Tipsters can also send a text message to 274637. Enter CSMD followed by the tip information and press send.

