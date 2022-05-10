CrimeLocalSociety

Body of 77-Year-Old Man Found In Punta Gorda Wildlife Management Area

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Punta Gorda
The body of a 77-year-old deceased man was found in the Cecil M. Webb Wildlife Management Area near State Road 31.

PUNTA GORDA, FL – Around 12:30 Tuesday, May 10, a Biologist with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission located a 77-year-old deceased male in the Cecil M. Webb Wildlife Management Area near State Road 31.

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Deputies arrived and located his vehicle which was stuck in sugar sand over a mile away from his body. The man was discovered with a walking cane and discoloration of the chest area. Discoloration to the skin is a typical indication of a cardiac episode. However, the cause of death has not been confirmed and the next of kin is being located.

According to authorities, there is no threat to the community and the incident is not considered suspicious. The investigation is ongoing with updates released as confirmed.

Support Independent Journalism:
