Rumble Claims Service Hit with “Unprecedented Level of Cyberattacks” Leading up to “2000 Mules” Release; Film Grosses $1 Million+ In 12 Hours

A day ahead of the premier on May 7, Rumble’s official Twitter account announced that the website was purportedly under attack by hackers that were determined to shut the platform down ahead of the film’s release. File photo: T. Schneider, Shutter Stock, licensed.

LONGBOAT KEY, FL – Officials from Rumble have claimed that, in the days leading up the release of the film “2000 Mules” on their platform, the conservative video-sharing website found itself under an “unprecedented” degree of cyberattacks brought about in an attempt to prevent their ability to host the controversial new documentary alleging fraud during the 2020 presidential election.

Political commentator, author, and filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza’s “2000 Mules” alleges that election fraud cost former President Donald Trump his reelection bid, with “mules” – which D’Souza stated being “professional operatives who are dropping fraudulent ballots into mail-in dropboxes” – one of the main reasons Trump lost.

“It’s not an exaggeration to call it an election heist. I think what makes this documentary so explosive is it doesn’t just show that the heist could have happened, but that it did happen,” he said. “2,000 [mules] in the key swing states are harvesting in total, something like 400,000 illegal votes…more than enough to tip the balance in the 2020 presidential election.”

2000 Mules launched in select theatres across the country on May 7, 2022 as well as through a variety of non-mainstream outlets – including Rumble – in order to avoid being “cancelled,” D’Souza said.

However, one day ahead of the release, Rumble’s official Twitter account announced that the website was purportedly under attack by hackers that were determined to shut the platform down ahead of the film’s release.

“Within the last 24 hours Rumble has been under an unprecedented attack. Our engineers are working around the clock to mitigate these attacks and prepare for a smooth rollout of our 1st movie launch” 2000 Mules” tomorrow,” they said. “As the situation evolves we will update here.”

The next day – the film’s official release date – Rumble tweeted out an update, stating that, “Attacks have continued today. Our engineers have been able to keep services relatively stable so far and 2000 Mules is continuing to stream.”

Despite the attempted sabotage, “2000 Mules” managed to gross over $1 million in just 12 hours through both Rumble and its subscription-based platform, Locals.