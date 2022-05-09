President Biden: “This MAGA Crowd Is Really The Most Extreme Political Organization That’s Existed In American History”

IT'S TIME TO FIGHT BACK AGAINST BIG TECH: Contribute To Our New “Help Hold Big-Tech Accountable” Fundraiser

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





President Biden on Wednesday said the “MAGA crowd is really the most extreme political organization that’s existed in American history,” further stirring the pot with the Republican Party and conservatives.

WASHINGTON, DC – President Joe Biden last Wednesday stirred the pot with the Republican Party and conservatives by referring to former President Donald Trump’s “Make American Great Again” movement as the most “extreme” political group in the recent history of the United States.

“This MAGA crowd is really the most extreme political organization that’s existed in American history, in recent American history,” Biden said at the White House while delivering comments to reporters on the economy.

At the same event, Biden also addressed Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) and his “11 Point Plan to Rescue America” campaign plan, which – among other things – proposes raising income taxes on low-income individuals, something that was rejected by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and other Republicans.

Biden claimed that Scott’s plans – and those of the GOP in general – were “in sharp contrast” to his own personal economic philosophy, saying, “if they hadn’t put this in print, you’d think I was making it up.”

FIGHT BIG TECH: CONTRIBUTE $$$ TO "HELP HOLD BIG-TECH ACCOUNTABLE"

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Take a few moments and watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense and help support us by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox. Please also consider helping us fight back against these tech tyrants; enough is enough. .



“Senator Rick Scott of Florida released what he calls the ultra-MAGA agenda. It’s a MAGA agenda all right,” Biden said. “Let me tell you about this ultra-MAGA agenda. It’s extreme, as most MAGA things are.”

Scott was quick to respond to the President’s comments, saying that “almost every sentence was a complete lie.”

Biden was also critical of the leak of a Supreme Court draft majority opinion that will undo a ruling made in the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade abortion rights case, the President opined could open the floodgates for potentially discriminatory legislation against marginalized groups such as the LGBTQ community.

“What happens if you have states change the law saying that children who are LGBTQ can’t be in classrooms with other children?” Biden said. “Is that legit under the way the decision is written? What are the next things that are going to be attacked?”

However, Biden himself was against Roe v. Wade for a period of at least ten years, saying in 1974 that “I don’t like the Supreme Court decision on abortion. I think it went too far,” and even supporting a potential constitutional amendment in 1982 that, if passed, would have sent the issue of abortion back to states to decide, exactly the same as what this latest ruling would do if it become the official ruling of the court.