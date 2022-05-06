CrimeLocalSociety

Skeletal Remains Discovered Within Babcock Ranch Curry Creek Wildlife Preserve In Punta Gorda; Remains Show Signs Of Prolonged Exposure

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Port Charlotte
PUNTA GORDA, FL – Human skeletal remains were discovered on the east side of the Curry Creek Wildlife Preserve in Babcock Ranch. Identification has not been made. According to authorities, just after 10 a.m. dispatch received a call from the Babcock Ranch Community Patrol advising that a land development company had discovered skeletal remains while maintaining the preserve area on the east side of the community.

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Major Crimes, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Forensics Unit are currently on scene to collect and preserve the evidence. No identification of the remains has been made at this time as the investigation is in the preliminary stages. However, authorities can confirm the remains show signs of prolonged exposure to the elements.

The investigation is ongoing.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
