“Sex Island” Vacation Getaway Provides Guests “Unlimited Use” of 100 Prostitutes, Two Per Day, “Sensual” Helicopter Ride, Drugs Use

LAS VEGAS, NV – A lusty luxury four-day getaway is taking place near Las Vegas that promises guests their choice of over 100 HIV and STI-tested women to have “unlimited” sex with advertised as “every man’s dream.”

“Sex Island” is taking place at an undisclosed location in Southern Nevada from May 5 to 8, and in addition to the 100 women – all of whom are obviously prostitutes – the package also offers its 50 male guests a “sensual” helicopter ride and the freedom to partake in recreational drug use.

Sex Island’s organizers – the Good Girls Company – notes that each guest has access to two girls a day, and that each day they can swap with other guests for variety’s sake if they so choose.

In addition, those worried about catching diseases can be assured that “all of our girls are tested and free of any sexual diseases,” according to the Sex Island website. On-demand testing will be made available for guests as well.

While recovering between their sexual escapades, guests can take part in non-carnal activities as well, including horseback riding, a holographic concert and casino tours in local Las Vegas.

While an event of this nature may seem like every man’s dream come true, there are some potential caveats; some online reviews of previous events claim guests who had paid in full prior to going were informed the day before it was set to start that it had been cancelled. However, the Good Girls Company insists that the Sex Island vacation is 100 percent legitimate and will be taking place as scheduled.

Sex Island originally started in 2017, with the intention of producing it on a yearly basis, but it went on hiatus for several years after the 2018 event was hosted on a Caribbean island.

According to the Sex Island website, their next erotic event is scheduled to take place in Vegas in July.