Rita Case, President and CEO of Rick Case Automotive Group, Receives National Award; Joins Distinguished Americans With Induction Into HAA

Rita Case addresses Horatio Alger Scholars and guests at the Members Forum, a panel discussion event part of the Horatio Alger Awards celebration. Photos made available via Zucker Lewis Media Group.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Rita Case, President and CEO of the Rick Case Automotive Group, was inducted into the prestigious Horatio Alger Association, in ceremonies in the U.S. Supreme Court Chambers in Washington, DC. For the past 75 years, the Horatio Alger Award has been presented to distinguished Americans who have persevered through adversity to succeed in their lives, as well as displaying an extraordinary commitment to higher education and charitable efforts in their respective communities. A sample of past recipients include Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, Dwight D. Eisenhower, Ronald Reagan, Bob Hope, Wayne Huizenga, Bill Graham, Colin Powell and others.

Back row (L to R): Mario J. Gabelli, chairman and CEO, GAMCO Investors, Inc.; Walter Schroeder, founder, DBRS Ltd.; Herschel J. Walker, former professional football player and founder and CEO, H. Walker Enterprises; George A. Weiss, CEO/chairman, Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC; Arthur J. Falcone, CEO and chairman, Falcone Group, co-founder and managing principal, Encore Capital Management; David A. Thompson, president and CEO, TEC Equipment, Inc.; Jane Seymour, actress, artist, producer and philanthropist, Jane Seymour Designs and Open Hearts Foundation; Horacio D. Rozanski, president and CEO, Booz Allen Hamilton, Inc. Front row seated (L to R): G. Brint Ryan, founder, chairman and CEO, Ryan, LLC; Rita Case, president and CEO, Rick Case Automotive Group; Robert A. McDonald, 8th Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs and retired chairman, president and CEO, The Procter & Gamble Company; Clarence Thomas, Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States; James R. Andrews, M.D., orthopedic surgeon, Andrews Institute, chairman, Andrews Research & Education Foundation and chairman, American Sports Medicine Institute; Stanley Kroenke, owner, The Kroenke Group; Stedman Graham, chairman and CEO, S. Graham & Associates.

“To be recognized with this National award, alongside some of the nation’s most respected entrepreneurs in nearly every field is among the highlights of my career—and my life,” said Rita Case following her induction. She added, “I am honored and humbled to be included and to be named a distinguished American.”

Growing up in her parents Honda dealership in Santa Rosa, California, Rita Case genuinely has the car business in her blood. After working through the ranks of the family dealership, Rita quickly established herself as a leader in this male-dominated industry. Along with her late-husband and automotive marketing pioneer, Rick Case, the pair went on to build an automotive empire–consisting of 16 dealerships across Florida, Georgia and Ohio that has spanned over 40 years. Today, the Rick Case Automotive Group has over 1,300 employees and more than $1 billion in revenue.

Rita Case receives the 2022 Horatio Alger Award recognizing distinguished Americans. Photos made available via Zucker Lewis Media Group.

In addition to her business accolades, Rita Case works tirelessly and donates generously to improve the lives of those less fortunate. She and Rick created the “Rick Case Bikes for Kids” program in 1982, which matches the community’s used bicycles with children in need. To date, the program has donated more than 125,000 bicycles. Through the years, the Cases have created Nationally recognized charity events, which have raised well over $100 million for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County, American Heart Association, American Cancer Society and countless other organizations. In one of their largest charitable endeavors to date, the 77-home “Rick Case Habitat for Humanity Community,” the largest affordable housing project built in South Florida, is now open in Pompano Beach, Florida.

Rita Case and fellow Horatio Alger Members participate in a session with Horatio Alger Scholars at the Horatio Alger Awards and National Scholars Conference in Washington, D.C. Photos made available via Zucker Lewis Media Group.

“Though she was met with skepticism and doubt early in her career, Rita Case knew what it took to be successful and did not back down from the challenge,” said Terrence J. Giroux, executive director, Horatio Alger Association. “She will be a wonderful role model for our Scholars, showing them what they can achieve with hard work and self-belief. We’re thrilled to welcome her as a new Member and look forward to all she will contribute to our organization.”

After Rick Case’s passing in 2020, Rita assumed the role of President and CEO, as well as retaining her previous responsibilities of COO. Despite its challenges, Rita Case again demonstrated the same perseverance and drive to succeed that has been her hallmark. Today, Rita leads the largest female owned-and-operated independent automotive dealer group in America. The Group’s dealerships are continually recognized for top-volume sales Nationally, as well as receiving their Brands’ highest awards for operations and customer service. After over 40 years of building their Rick Case brand with Rick—no one questions Rita’s ability to lead the Group and achieve even greater successes well into the future.

Rita Case with a group of Horatio Alger Scholars at the 75th Anniversary Horatio Alger Awards. Photos made available via Zucker Lewis Media Group.

“Education is the greatest gift you can give, its permanent and will open the doors of opportunity” Rita said. “The Horatio Alger mission provides higher education for deserving and desiring high school graduates with the opportunity to follow their passion and achieve their dreams. I look forward to being involved throughout their journey, as well as being surrounded by inspirational Members with a common goal to support our future leaders.”

Since 1984, the Association has awarded annual need-based scholarships to high school students who have displayed dedication to pursuing higher education despite significant obstacles throughout their lives. The Association also aims to educate young people about the endless opportunities available by the free-enterprise system through commitment, honesty, and diligence. The scholarships are made possible through the Association thanks to the generosity of its Members, who will have collectively provided more than $235 million to 35,000 students by 2022.

About Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans:

Founded in 1947, the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc. is dedicated to the simple but powerful belief that hard work, honesty and determination can conquer all obstacles. The Association honors the achievements of outstanding leaders who have accomplished remarkable successes in spite of adversity by bestowing upon them the Horatio Alger Award and inducting them as lifetime Members. Horatio Alger Members support promising young people with the resources and confidence needed to overcome adversity in pursuit of their dreams through higher education. Through the generosity of its Members and friends, in 2020, the Association awarded more than $21 million in undergraduate and graduate need-based scholarships to 2,500 students across the United States and Canada, and provided college support and mentoring services to its Scholars. Since 1984, the Association has awarded more than $235 million in undergraduate, graduate, military veteran and career and technical education scholarships to more than 35,000 deserving students. For more information, please visit www.horatioalger.org.

The Rick Case Automotive Group Celebrates its 60th Year in Business in 2022

The Rick Case Automotive Group has been honored by Automotive News as the National All-Star Dealer and is one of the largest auto groups in America. With 14 dealerships in Florida and Georgia, the Rick Case Automotive Group offers Honda, Hyundai, Genesis, Ioniq, Volkswagen, Kia, Acura, Audi, Mazda, Maserati, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Honda Motorcycles and E-Z-Go golf carts. Rick Case dealerships are number one for sales volume in the markets they serve, some rank as America’s largest dealers. The Group’s national headquarters are located at 14500 W. Sunrise Blvd. in Sunrise, FL. For more information, visit www.RickCase.com.