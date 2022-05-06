LAWSUIT: Biden Administration Colluding With Social Media Companies To Suppress Free Speech And Propagandize Americans

IT'S TIME TO FIGHT BACK AGAINST BIG TECH: Contribute To Our New “Help Hold Big-Tech Accountable” Fundraiser

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two red states have sued the Biden Administration over allegations it had colluded with “big tech” companies in an attempt to stifle free speech on the internet. The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana on April 5 by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, who claim members of the Biden Admin teamed up with social media companies such as Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to police and censor speech online – while claiming to be combating “misinformation” – pertaining to subjects such as the COVID-19 pandemic, election integrity, and Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop.

Court documents indicate that the defendants include President Joe Biden, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and Nina Jankowicz, executive director of DHS’s new “Disinformation Governance Board.”

Others listed as defendants are the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra, and Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Jen Easterly.

Missouri Attorney General Schmitt, while announcing the lawsuit, stated that freedom of speech is of paramount importance and has been “the cornerstone of our country since the Founders codified that right in the Bill of Rights.”

“In direct contravention to the First Amendment and freedom of speech, the Biden Administration has been engaged in a pernicious campaign to both pressure social media giants to censor and suppress speech and work directly with those platforms to achieve that censorship in a misguided and Orwellian campaign against ‘misinformation,’” said Schmitt.

The lawsuit calls out the Biden Admin’s alleged attempts to censor discourse over the effectiveness of masks against COVID-19, news related to the theory that the virus was leaked from a lab in Wuhan, China, election integrity, and even the news about Hunter Biden’s laptop, the legally-dubious contents of which being initially attacked as “fake” and “disinformation” but later revealed to be legitimate.

Louisiana Attorney General Landry compared the Biden Admin’s purported attempts to censor free speech on the internet to communist Russia’s iron-tight grasp on the public narrative years ago.

“Big Tech has become an extension of Biden’s Big Government, and neither are protecting the freedoms of Americans; rather, they are suppressing truth and demonizing those who think differently,” Landry said. “Ripped from the playbook of Stalin and his ilk, Biden has been colluding with Big Tech to censor free speech and propagandize the masses. We are fighting back to ensure the rule of law and prevent the government from unconstitutional banning, chilling, and stifling of speech.”