LegalPoliticsSociety

LAWSUIT: Biden Administration Colluding With Social Media Companies To Suppress Free Speech And Propagandize Americans

By Christopher Boyle
IT'S TIME TO FIGHT BACK AGAINST BIG TECH: Contribute To Our New “Help Hold Big-Tech Accountable” Fundraiser
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Biden
masks against COVID-19, news related to the theory that the virus was leaked from a lab in Wuhan, China, election integrity, and even the news about Hunter Biden’s laptop, the legally-dubious contents of which being initially attacked as “fake” and “disinformation” but later revealed to be legitimate. Photo credit: NumenaStudios / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two red states have sued the Biden Administration over allegations it had colluded with “big tech” companies in an attempt to stifle free speech on the internet. The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana on April 5 by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, who claim members of the Biden Admin teamed up with social media companies such as Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to police and censor speech online – while claiming to be combating “misinformation” – pertaining to subjects such as the COVID-19 pandemic, election integrity, and Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop.

Court documents indicate that the defendants include President Joe Biden, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and Nina Jankowicz, executive director of DHS’s new “Disinformation Governance Board.”

Others listed as defendants are the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra, and Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Jen Easterly.

Missouri Attorney General Schmitt, while announcing the lawsuit, stated that freedom of speech is of paramount importance and has been “the cornerstone of our country since the Founders codified that right in the Bill of Rights.”

FIGHT BIG TECH: CONTRIBUTE $$$ TO "HELP HOLD BIG-TECH ACCOUNTABLE"

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Take a few moments and watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense and help support us by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox. Please also consider helping us fight back against these tech tyrants; enough is enough..
 

“In direct contravention to the First Amendment and freedom of speech, the Biden Administration has been engaged in a pernicious campaign to both pressure social media giants to censor and suppress speech and work directly with those platforms to achieve that censorship in a misguided and Orwellian campaign against ‘misinformation,’” said Schmitt.

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS REGISTER DOMAINS
lawsuit
This document was modified to best fit this screen. You can view the original document via https://ago.mo.gov/docs/default-source/press-releases/mo-la-v-biden-filed-petition.pdf?sfvrsn=3d20bca5_2

The lawsuit calls out the Biden Admin’s alleged attempts to censor discourse over the effectiveness of masks against COVID-19, news related to the theory that the virus was leaked from a lab in Wuhan, China, election integrity, and even the news about Hunter Biden’s laptop, the legally-dubious contents of which being initially attacked as “fake” and “disinformation” but later revealed to be legitimate.

Louisiana Attorney General Landry compared the Biden Admin’s purported attempts to censor free speech on the internet to communist Russia’s iron-tight grasp on the public narrative years ago.

“Big Tech has become an extension of Biden’s Big Government, and neither are protecting the freedoms of Americans; rather, they are suppressing truth and demonizing those who think differently,” Landry said. “Ripped from the playbook of Stalin and his ilk, Biden has been colluding with Big Tech to censor free speech and propagandize the masses. We are fighting back to ensure the rule of law and prevent the government from unconstitutional banning, chilling, and stifling of speech.”

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for SEARCHEN NETWORKS® and reports for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Christopher Boyle (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Ultra-Progressive “Soft on Crime” Los Angeles DA Facing…

Christopher Boyle

Rand Paul Slams DHS Secretary Over New “Disinformation…

Christopher Boyle

Left-Wing Groups Demand Advertisers Leave Twitter if…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 1,959