Lake Weir Middle School Dean Arrested For Sexually Battering Female Student In Weight Room

SUMMERFIELD, FL – On Thursday afternoon, Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Major Crimes detectives arrested 40-year-old Henry Lee Anderson, 40, for sexual battery on a victim 12 years of age or older but younger than 18 years of age.

On Thursday, May 5, 2022, Major Crimes Detectives received information that Anderson had sexually battered a juvenile victim at Lake Weir Middle School on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. An interview was conducted with the victim, who disclosed that Anderson picked her up from her home around 10 p.m. on Wednesday in order for the two of them to exercise together. Anderson took the victim to the weight room at Lake Weir Middle School, where he sexually battered the victim during a post-exercise massage.

Anderson then took the victim to Wendy’s for food before returning her to her home after 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 5, 2022. Detectives were provided with evidence from the victim’s phone that was consistent with the victim’s account of the incident.

After the victim’s disclosure, Marion County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Lake Weir Middle School and made contact with Anderson, who was then transported to Marion County Sheriff’s Central Operations for questioning. During the interview, Anderson denied knowing why he was being interviewed and provided several inconsistent statements about the contact he had with the victim on Wednesday night.

Anderson was placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he is held with a $10,000 bond.

Due to the nature of this crime and Anderson’s position as a dean at Lake Weir Middle School, Major Crimes detectives believe Anderson may have other victims. If you, or someone you know, has been victimized by Anderson, please call Detective Caitlin Hartigan at (352) 368-3535 or Detective Karla Santana-Palau at (352) 368-3548.