Detectives Still Seeking Information In Brooksville Cold Case Homicide From 1981; $5k Reward Offered for Tips or Information

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Ricky Merrill and Dori Colyer were last seen on May 9, 1981, leaving the Hilltop Lounge on Broad Street in Brooksville, Florida. The pair told friends they would return to the lounge shortly but never returned.
BROOKSVILLE, FL – On May 9, 1981, Ricky Merrill and Dori Colyer were last seen leaving the Hilltop Lounge on Broad Street in Brooksville, Florida. The pair told friends they would return to the lounge shortly but never returned. On the same date at approximately 2:30 a.m., the fire department was dispatched to a possible “brush fire” in the 300 block of Stafford Avenue in Brooksville, about one mile from the Hilltop Lounge. 

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a vehicle on fire. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed two bodies inside, later identified as Ricky Merrill and Dori Colyer.

Anyone with information on this Cold Case Homicide is asked to contact Detective George Loydgren at 352-754-6830. If you would like to remain anonymous – Please call Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477) or submit your tip via the internet at hernandocountycrimestoppers.com. Tipsters will remain anonymous and also be eligible for a reward up to $5,000 cash.

