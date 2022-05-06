COPS: Volusia County Chop Shop Discovered, 10 Stolen Vehicles Recovered, Operator Arrested

IT'S TIME TO FIGHT BACK AGAINST BIG TECH: Contribute To Our New “Help Hold Big-Tech Accountable” Fundraiser

On March 20, Raymond Thomas Clark, 34, was arrested by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in the Florida Keys. In addition to his Volusia warrant charging him with 10 counts of grand theft, possession of a vehicle with an altered VIN and operating a chop shop, Monroe deputies also charged him with DUI.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL – An investigation of a significant chop shop discovered in Osteen this past December has resulted in felony charges against the operator, and detectives are continuing to work on the case, with additional charges possible.

According to authorities, Members of the Deltona Detectives Unit, with assistance from the Volusia Sheriff drone team and range units, recovered 10 vehicles with a value of about $178,000 from the 20-acre property at 1245 Gee Whiz Drive along the St. Johns River.

The vehicles, each in various stages of dismantling, had been reported stolen over a period of several years, 2012 to 2021, from various jurisdictions, including Orlando, Winter Garden, Brevard County, and Burlington, Alabama.

Osteen chop shop discovered, 10 stolen vehicles recovered, operator arrested police say.

According to Volusia County records, Clark has several other arrests dating back to 2007 for charges related to carrying concealed firearms, possession of firearms after a risk protection order, possession of cannabis in excess of twenty grams, possession of paraphernalia, obstruction, disorderly conduct and other crimes. The investigation into Clark’s chop shop is ongoing and detectives say additional charges are possible.