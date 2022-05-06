CrimeLocalSociety

DETECTIVES: Lake Worth Man Set Fire To Defraud Insurance Company

By Joe Mcdermott
DAVORIO SANCHEZ
According to authorities, Davorio Henderson, 35, of Lake Worth. was located and arrested on charges related to grand theft, second degree arson and burglary of an unoccupied structure.
LAKE WORTH, FL – On July 31, 2021, deputies responded to a vehicle fire in the 1400 block of Tropical Drive, in the City of Lake Worth Beach. Once the fire was extinguished it was believed that the case was an arson. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Investigator responded and confirmed that the fire was intentionally set.

Further investigation by Detectives from the City of Lake Worth Beach and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue investigators led to the arrest of 35 year old Davorio Henderson of Lake Worth for setting the fire for the purposes of defrauding an insurance company. Henderson was located and arrested on charges related to grand theft, second degree arson and burglary of an unoccupied structure.

