CrimeSocietyU.S. News

Ultra-Progressive “Soft on Crime” Los Angeles DA Facing Recall Amid Skyrocketing Crime Rates

By Christopher Boyle
IT'S TIME TO FIGHT BACK AGAINST BIG TECH: Contribute To Our New “Help Hold Big-Tech Accountable” Fundraiser
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon
Since Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon was elected in 2020, the city has experienced a 34% increase in homicide, a 15.5% increase in violent crimes, a 67% increase in shootings, and a 6.7% increase in property crimes; in contrast, arrests during the same time period have actually decreased by almost 25 percent, the LAPD reports. File photo: Official Portrait over Hayk Shalunts, Shutter Stock, licensed.

LOS ANGELES, CA – Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon – described as an “ultra-progressive” – is facing a recall vote over his controversial “soft on crime” approach to prosecution that has resulted in skyrocketing crime rates, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva in a recent interview.

Since Gascon was elected as DA in 2020, Los Angeles has experienced a 34 percent increase in homicide, a 15.5 percent increase in violent crimes, a 67 percent increase in shootings, and a 6.7 percent increase in property crimes; in contrast, arrests during the same time period have actually decreased by almost 25 percent, the LAPD reports.

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS REGISTER DOMAINS

Sheriff Villanueva pointed out that currently over 400,000 Los Angeles County voters have signed a petition for Gascon to face a recall in November’s upcoming election.

FIGHT BIG TECH: CONTRIBUTE $$$ TO "HELP HOLD BIG-TECH ACCOUNTABLE"

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Take a few moments and watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense and help support us by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox. Please also consider helping us fight back against these tech tyrants; enough is enough..
 

566,857 signatures are required by July 6 to make Gascon’s recall happen, something that Villanueva said is certain to take place, as voters want to “correct” the “mistake” of electing the super-liberal DA who many feel advocates for criminals and not the victims of crime.

It looks like it’s gonna happen. I think that’s a historical moment for this experiment with ultra-progressive DAs who don’t do their job,” he said. “I think the country has had enough with it. They just want to see basic law and order reinstituted everywhere.”

Villanueva said that the “experiment” of soft-on-crime political policies and the “defund the police” movement – which sprang up in response to the death of George Floyd in 2020 at the hands of police officers – have been rejected by the vast majority of Americans, especially in crime-stricken cities such as Los Angeles, Chicago and New York.

“People want a sense of normalcy,” Villanueva said. “We can do a lot of reforms … but it shouldn’t be an either-or proposition. We can do both.”

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for SEARCHEN NETWORKS® and reports for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Christopher Boyle (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Computer Repairman Who Turned Over “Laptop From Hell” Suing…

Christopher Boyle

Project Veritas Founder Calls Out DOJ After Politico’s…

Christopher Boyle

Operation Endgame: Month-Long Proactive Checks on Sex…

Jessica Mcfadyen
1 of 1,900