Ocala Man Running Around In Underwear Arrested After Breaking School Window; Found at Hospital And Charged With Burglary

A witness described the injured person, later identified as Aikeem Jett, 24, as a black man with dreadlocks, wearing only his underwear. The witness saw the man run off the school campus.

OCALA, FL – On Tuesday, May 3, at approximately 8:30 p.m., multiple Ocala police officers responded to Marion Technical Institute on E Fort King Street, about a possible injured person. No children were on campus, but several school employees were present at that time.

Officers searched the school property and found a broken window and a large blood trail throughout the hallways and within the unlocked cafeteria. A witness described the injured person, later identified as Aikeem Jett, 24, as a black man with dreadlocks, wearing only his underwear. The witness saw the man run off the school campus.

According to authorities, about an hour later from the incident, another call came in about an injured person at the Sonic restaurant located at 3450 SE Maricamp Road. Officers responded and found Jett with a significant laceration to his right forearm. Jett was transported to the hospital.

Detectives visited Jett in the hospital to ask questions, however, Jett could not provide any information, including his name, how he got his injury, or how or why he was at the Sonic restaurant. During the investigation, Detectives learned Jett’s girlfriend found him after he cut his arm and brought him to a hospital on Maricamp Road. However, when they arrived, Jett ran off and she did not know where he went, but was later found by the officer.

After the detectives investigation, Jett was arrested for burglary of an unoccupied structure and criminal mischief resulting in damages worth $1000.