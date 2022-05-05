Broward Detectives Investigating Murder Near Fort Lauderdale

IT'S TIME TO FIGHT BACK AGAINST BIG TECH: Contribute To Our New “Help Hold Big-Tech Accountable” Fundraiser

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Broward Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene along with Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue. File photo.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit detectives are investigating a homicide that occurred Tuesday morning in unincorporated Central Broward. According to authorities, at approximately 9:43 a.m. on Tuesday, May 3, Broward Regional Communications received reports of a possible gunshot victim located in the 600 block of Northwest 27th Avenue near Fort Lauderdale.

SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT

Broward Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene along with Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue. Paramedics transported the victim, an adult male, to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. Broward Sheriff’s Homicide and Crime Scene units are investigating the circumstances of this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide Detective Wilson De Jesus at 954-321-4289. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States. Any information that leads to an arrest in this case is eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.