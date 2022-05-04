Project Veritas Founder Calls Out DOJ After Politico’s Never Before Criminal Disclosure Of Supreme Court Draft Opinion; Says “Double Standard”

IT'S TIME TO FIGHT BACK AGAINST BIG TECH: Contribute To Our New “Help Hold Big-Tech Accountable” Fundraiser

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe spoke out about Politico publishing a never before criminal disclosure of a U.S. Supreme Court opinion from their apparently, already made decision, to overturn Roe v. Wade, without any action from the Department of Justice.

NEW YORK, NY – In an email newsletter sent to subscribers Tuesday, Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe decried the alleged bias that the Department of Justice has displayed against the conservative undercover group as it relates their past investigation into Ashley Biden’s stolen diary.

In November 2021, FBI agents had conducted a raid and searched the apartment of O’Keefe, after having previously raided the homes of two other Project Veritas members. The DOJ has been investigating the diary’s disappearance since October 2020; at that time, a Biden family member had told authorities that Ashley had personal belongings stolen in a burglary.

The diary was later presented to O’Keefe in an attempt to sell it due to “explosive allegations” contained within, but O’Keefe stated his organization declined to publish it since they were unable to confirm that it was authentic at that time. Instead, O’Keefe said that Project Veritas turned it over to law enforcement.

Project Veritas would later claim in a court filing – using documents obtained from Microsoft as evidence – that the DOJ secretly seized emails from the organization’s reporters while circumnavigating the orders of a federal judge in the process.

FIGHT BIG TECH: CONTRIBUTE $$$ TO "HELP HOLD BIG-TECH ACCOUNTABLE"

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Take a few moments and watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense and help support us by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox. help us fight big-tech censorship .



SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT

“I lawfully received a copy of Joe Biden’s 40 year old daughter’s diary. In it, she alleged horrible things about her father, then a candidate for president of the United States. I didn’t publish the diary or any story about it,” O’Keefe said in his Tuesday newsletter. “Nevertheless, for a year a cowardly federal prosecutor in New York named Robert Sobelman secretly stole my emails, spied on my media company, and appears to have lied to federal judges to obtain secret covert spying orders.”

“He then appears to have lied again to federal judges to get a search warrant to invade my home and seize my First Amendment-protected reporter’s notes and source information,” he continued.

O’Keefe then pointed out the purported double standard that the DOJ is applying to Project Veritas when compared to other journalists, citing Politico’s recent publication of a leaked draft of an upcoming potential U.S. Supreme Court decision that could overturn Roe v. Wade, and their lack of legal prosecution for doing so.

“Yesterday, Politico’s Josh Gerstein received a stolen copy of a draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v. Wade and published it, and yet he sleeps well in his own bed tonight, with no fear of being rousted at 6AM by short, loud, thuggish FBI agents as I was, and handcuffed,” O’Keefe said. “It is right that he not fear prosecution. It is wrong that we must. Welcome to America in 2022.”

No morning search warrant raids at Politico’s office. No Josh Gerstein in handcuffs, as with Project Veritas pic.twitter.com/hX08yZI475 — Gayle Trotter (@gayletrotter) May 3, 2022 OPINION: If @TheJusticeDept & @FBI Don't Raid The Offices & Homes Of @politico & Their Reporters To Uncover The Name Of The #SupremeCourt Leaker, Then There Is Not Equal Justice Under The Law!

They Raided #ProjectVeritas Offices & Their Reporters Homes Over A Biden Diary! pic.twitter.com/CsBJIToLuL — John Basham 🇺🇲 (@JohnBasham) May 3, 2022