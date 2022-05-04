Operation Endgame: Month-Long Proactive Checks on Sex Predators, Offenders Lead to 24 Arrests in Volusia County

IT'S TIME TO FIGHT BACK AGAINST BIG TECH: Contribute To Our New “Help Hold Big-Tech Accountable” Fundraiser

Members of our Career Criminal Unit conducted numerous interviews and surveillance, both daytime and at night, throughout April as part of a countywide investigation. File photo: Volusia Sheriff’s Office.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL – Sheriff’s detectives and deputies arrested 24 people for failing to properly register as sexual offenders and/or sexual predators during a proactive month-long sweep throughout Volusia County.

According to authorities, members of our Career Criminal Unit conducted numerous interviews and surveillance, both daytime and at night, throughout April as part of a countywide investigation. They checked individuals’ homes, workplaces and campsites. Known as Operation Endgame, this operation was the first month-long investigation of sex offenders/predators since the COVID 19 epidemic began.

During this investigation, 195 sex offenders or predators were checked to make sure they had properly registered and are following laws that govern them. Of those checked, 162 were found to be in compliance. Three individuals were arrested on unrelated warrants and several warrant requests were filed with the State Attorney’s Office for possible future arrests.

There are 1,267 sex offenders or predators registered as living in Volusia County.

Florida law requires individuals who have been convicted of sex offenses and classified as sexual offenders or sexual predators to register in person with the sheriff’s office in the county where they live.

To download the OffenderWatch app or to search for sex offenders in Volusia County click here. To search the entire State of Florida, click here.