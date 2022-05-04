OpinionsSocietyU.S. News

Op-Ed: The Coming Carnage to Keep Roe the Law of the Land

By Alan Bergstein
IT'S TIME TO FIGHT BACK AGAINST BIG TECH: Contribute To Our New “Help Hold Big-Tech Accountable” Fundraiser
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

, the Progressive Left will now resort to its basic instincts of physical, violent and murderous intimidation to frighten the Court's members to just walk away from their apparently, already made decision.
Embittered by its poor choice of two absolute White House losers to rule this country and embarrassed by the nation’s logical path to correct its mistakes in the voting booths, the Progressive Left will now resort to its basic instincts of physical, violent and murderous intimidation to frighten the Court’s members to just walk away from their apparently, already made decision. File photo: Teodor Lazarev, Shutter Stock, licensed.

BOCA RATON, FL – If you thought that Stinger or Javelin missiles were dangerous or acknowledged that the Ukrainian people would give their lives for their cause, you ain’t seen nothin’ yet. Every radical Democrat / Socialist / Communist gang, all supportive of their fake concerns for the sanctity of and protection for the cause for women’s rights to own whatever is in their bodies, will be called out into our own streets to wage their house to house war to continue to have Roe as the rule of the land. Believe me, they will have blood stain the streets of our already burned out metropolises in order to intimidate the Supreme Court to validate “Roe.”

SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT United Patriot

With the never before criminal disclosure of the Court’s secretive thought processes, revealed by a still unknown Democrat agent privy to that info, the sanctity of the court is now in danger. If anything at all stands in the way of preventing the Far Left from its war to control our thoughts, actions and votes, nothing will be permitted to stand in its way. And bloody warfare is part of their plan.

Embittered by its poor choice of two absolute White House losers to rule this country and embarrassed by the nation’s logical path to correct its mistakes in the voting booths, the Progressive Left will now resort to its basic instincts of physical, violent and murderous intimidation to frighten the Court’s members to just walk away from their apparently, already made decision. Look for those same militant women’s groups who flooded the streets after Trump’s victory at the polls in 2016 to again don their garb of warfare. This time with sharper, more lethal weapons. Remember Communist / Islamic / Terror radical Linda Sarsour who, from out of nowhere, overnight, commanded millions of women to take to the streets in violent protests? Recall her crony comrades of Black Lives Matter, Antifa and the “Occupy Wall Street,” who burned down our cities for their cause? They’ll be back again, now with a plan of vengeance to strike fear into our citizens, hoping to stir up and create enough carnage to strike fear into our sitting SC judges.

Just you wait. Watch the elected Dem leaders, both men and women, righteously stir the pot of riots and public destruction to make their point. Women’s groups, of all religious stripes, shapes and diverse causes will be called out into the streets to shout out their threats of warning to the rest of us. And the entire country will pay. We must stand up to them as the Ukrainians are doing, to protect and defend our homeland. The invaders in our country are our own. Fight them tooth and nail. Be prepared.

FIGHT BIG TECH: CONTRIBUTE $$$ TO "HELP HOLD BIG-TECH ACCOUNTABLE"

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Take a few moments and watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense and help support us by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox. help us fight big-tech censorship.
 
Alan Bergstein

Alan Bergstein is the current President of The Judeo/Christian Republican Club of Palm Beach County. He is also known as a lecturer, columnist and editorial writer for The NY Jewish Voice, a retired NYC school principal, father of four and Korean War veteran. Alan's material appears in The Published Reporter® with his explicit permission.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site, especially those in the opinion category, may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Alan Bergstein (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Article III Project Releases Statement on Dobbs v. Jackson…

George McGregor

Palm Beach Sheriff Advising Residents Of Declared Sexual…

Joe Mcdermott

Op-Ed: Stop The Assault Of The Progressive Left Of The…

Phil Orenstein
1 of 1,911