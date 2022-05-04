LegalPoliticsU.S. News

Computer Repairman Who Turned Over “Laptop From Hell” Suing Adam Schiff, Lamestream Media Outlets For Defamation

By Christopher Boyle
John Paul Mac Isaac
The owner of the now-defunct Delaware computer repair shop, John Paul Mac Isaac, claims he was forced to shut down his computer repair shop after facing harassment from locals, who reportedly threw vegetables, eggs and dog excrement at his store.. Photo credit: Fox News.

WILMINGTON, DE – John Paul Mac Isaac, the owner of the now-defunct Delaware computer repair shop, The Mac Shop Inc., where Hunter Biden allegedly left his infamous “laptop from hell” – which Isaac subsequently turned over to authorities upon uncovering its contents – has announced that he filing a lawsuit against several media organizations, reporters, and politicians for besmirching his reputation.

Isaac is claiming that his reputation suffered damage by the defendants in his law suit – which include Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), CNN, the Daily Beast and Politico – after they made allegations that the laptop’s controversial contents were not real, but part of a Russian disinformation campaign.

These allegations have since been disproven and the contents of Biden’s laptop confirmed to be genuine, as per a New York Times article into a federal tax prosecution of Biden that is making use of files recovered from the laptop. According to Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY), the laptop contains “criminal activity” including extensive ties to China and other potentially illicit business dealings with foreign entities.

Isaac said that the false allegations made by the defendants in his lawsuit have drastically affected his ability to make a living.

“After fighting to reveal the truth, all I want now is for the rest of the country to know that there was a collective and orchestrated effort by social and mainstream media to block a real story with real consequences for the nation,” Isaac said. “This was collusion led by 51 former pillars in the intelligence community and backed by words and actions of a politically motivated DOJ and FBI. I want this lawsuit to reveal that collusion and more importantly, who gave the marching orders.”

Once the story on the laptop initially was broken by the New York Post Twitter and Facebook made efforts to “bury” the story and censor the Post’s article, claiming that it was “fake news.” Later, the New York Times confirmed it to be legitimate, however, Biden himself has since admitted that the laptop was, in fact, his.

Issac claims he was forced to shut down his computer repair shop after facing harassment from locals, who reportedly threw vegetables, eggs and dog excrement at his store. He is seeking “at least $1 million in compensatory damages [and] punitive damages which will be the much bigger number and will be determined at trial.”

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for SEARCHEN NETWORKS® and reports for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

