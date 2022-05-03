Op-Ed: Roe v. Wade Leak is Dem’s Hail Mary But Wont Change 2022 Election Trajectory

IT'S TIME TO FIGHT BACK AGAINST BIG TECH: Contribute To Our New “Help Hold Big-Tech Accountable” Fundraiser

Front row, left to right: Associate Justice Samuel A. Alito, Jr., Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr., Associate Justice Stephen G. Breyer, and Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor. Back row, left to right: Associate Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh, Associate Justice Elena Kagan, Associate Justice Neil M. Gorsuch, and Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett. Photo Credit: Fred Schilling, Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States.

LOS ANGELES, CA – While Democrats think they got a game changer with the latest news that the Supreme Court, I would say “au contraire”. This is not the political or cultural environment of 2000 or 2012, even when Senate candidates like Todd Akin and Richard Murdock sunk the prospects of making Barack Obama a one term president.

People forget that our culture has been fundamentally changed in the last 10 years and now we are seeing the manifestations of backlash.

The pendulum has swung hard left, at least as far as what’s getting airplay with the media. From Black Lives Matter to Defund The Police to student debt forgiveness to the endless calls for diversity, equity and inclusion, I am seeing a brewing movement of people questioning these ideas. Not from the right but from those in the middle or even on the left.

It is now time to have that discussion about abortion. For so many years, people just took it for granted that women should have the right to choose. But it was hardly ever questioned. Details were ignored.

How about a child’s right to choose to live? How about a mother’s regret years after aborting their baby? How about health issues that come with having an abortion, such as the inability to have children in the future, miscarriages and other health complications?

So many things in our culture have been over complicated. The dirty secret is that this is not about morality. The left would like to make it about mortality because they have been making it about pushing their morality over the right’s. My piece today is not about that. It’s about practical realities.

Practical realities such as the fact that we have spent 50 years seeing how this has played out. How women’s liberation and basic good ideas like equality for women have been used to sell women on something that goes against their nature: to love, nurture and raise children. Instead they’ve been sold Tinder hookups and abortions at will. I spent five years in New York City where this runs rampant in school and on Wall Street and I did not meet a single person with peace or happiness from that lifestyle.

We are now in a society where middle aged women who grew up entirely in a post Roe v Wade world, who followed the path of their careers, me-first at the expense of their family, have arrived to an emptiness. One need only to look at successful celebrities such as Madonna, flashing audiences at 60 and dating men 40 years their junior. Do they look happy to you?

Even worse is we have seen cynical women like Amber Heard, in a very public trial against Johnny Depp, present the very ugly side of what women do. Finally we are hearing the stories of men, who have been abused and women who know the fact they will always be believed, claiming a moral high ground, no matter what their actions.

I’m not particularly ideological but when the results are plain and day like this, you wonder if tried and true values are tried and true for a reason. I interact with many in the community and the happiest most adjusted older women are those with families and who have followed a simple and drama-free path.

Our society deserves a major audit and I certainly hope the left will hyperbolize this issue because finally people are auditing the details. We have had 50 years of this.

Here is the bottom line.

Number one: opinion polls have shown that a majority of our country is now pro life, more than ever. People have seen what abortion does to the soul of people and the soul of our country.

Number two: Roe v Wade doesn’t ban abortion. It will merely bring it back to the states and remove this as a federal issue. The federal government should not be meddling in social affairs like this anyhow.

Number three: it is a time for soul searching what toxic femininity has become, especially in light of the Amber Heard trial. She is more typical than people realize and that mentality among young women is pervasive.

Number four: with sky high gas prices and supply chain shortages, our priorities have shifted fast. No amount of vilifying Republicans or the right on this issue will trump the everyday hurt the Democrats have inflicted on us with the incompetence of the Biden administration. In fact people will easily see through the deception.

So now is the time for the Supreme Court to settle this issue once and for all.