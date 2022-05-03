Cell Phone Captures Georgia Mother of Three Shoot 17 Year-Old Driver in The Face During Road Rage Incident

IT'S TIME TO FIGHT BACK AGAINST BIG TECH: Contribute To Our New “Help Hold Big-Tech Accountable” Fundraiser

DOUGLASVILLE, GA – A woman in Georgia is alleged to have shot a 17 year-old driver in the face during an apparent road rage incident while her three children were in the car with her at the time, Douglasville police say.

According to authorities, Brittney Alyssa Griffith, 30, of Temple, was in her vehicle at approximately 4:40 p.m. on Sunday with her three children – aged 4 through 9 – when she got into an altercation with another driver while traveling eastbound on I-20, according to authorities.

According to reports, the victim’s car – driven by Dianna Crouch – had allegedly cut off Griffith, after which the drivers of both vehicles exchanged middle fingers; the incident only escalated from there.

Griffith began to follow the victim’s vehicle, and at one point pulled up alongside it and fired at least one shot from a firearm, striking Crouch’s 17 year-old daughter, Ashlyn, in the face while she was seated in the front passenger seat of the vehicle, cops say. The teen was rushed to a local area hospital for treatment of and is said to currently be in stable condition.

During the incident, a passenger in the victim’s vehicle reportedly managed to take a picture of Griffith, at which time they posted it on social media; the photo helped authorities ascertain the assailant’s identity.

Following the shooting, Griffith exited the freeway at the Chapel Hill Road exit and fled in an unknown direction; she has been accused of continuing on her way to get a manicure, to which the victim’s mother said, “That just blows my mind. That makes me think she had no remorse.”

Hours later that evening, at about 11 p.m., Griffith turned herself into police.

Griffith has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault, three counts of cruelty to children, and one count of possession of a firearm during commission of a felony. She is currently being held without bond as per a judge’s orders on Monday.