CrimeSocietyU.S. News

Cell Phone Captures Georgia Mother of Three Shoot 17 Year-Old Driver in The Face During Road Rage Incident

By Christopher Boyle
IT'S TIME TO FIGHT BACK AGAINST BIG TECH: Contribute To Our New “Help Hold Big-Tech Accountable” Fundraiser
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Georgia Mother of Three Shoots 17 Year-Old Driver in Face During Road Rage Incident
According to authorities, Brittney Griffith, 30, was in her vehicle at approximately 4:40 p.m. on Sunday with her three children – aged 4 through 9 – when she got into an altercation with another driver while traveling eastbound on I-20, according to authorities.

DOUGLASVILLE, GA – A woman in Georgia is alleged to have shot a 17 year-old driver in the face during an apparent road rage incident while her three children were in the car with her at the time, Douglasville police say.

According to authorities, Brittney Alyssa Griffith, 30, of Temple, was in her vehicle at approximately 4:40 p.m. on Sunday with her three children – aged 4 through 9 – when she got into an altercation with another driver while traveling eastbound on I-20, according to authorities.

According to reports, the victim’s car – driven by Dianna Crouch – had allegedly cut off Griffith, after which the drivers of both vehicles exchanged middle fingers; the incident only escalated from there.

Daily Arrest Reports
https://sheriff.douglas.ga.us/daily-arrest-reports
FIGHT BIG TECH: CONTRIBUTE $$$ TO "HELP HOLD BIG-TECH ACCOUNTABLE"

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Take a few moments and watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense and help support us by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox. help us fight big-tech censorship.
 
SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT United Patriot

Griffith began to follow the victim’s vehicle, and at one point pulled up alongside it and fired at least one shot from a firearm, striking Crouch’s 17 year-old daughter, Ashlyn, in the face while she was seated in the front passenger seat of the vehicle, cops say. The teen was rushed to a local area hospital for treatment of and is said to currently be in stable condition.

During the incident, a passenger in the victim’s vehicle reportedly managed to take a picture of Griffith, at which time they posted it on social media; the photo helped authorities ascertain the assailant’s identity.

Following the shooting, Griffith exited the freeway at the Chapel Hill Road exit and fled in an unknown direction; she has been accused of continuing on her way to get a manicure, to which the victim’s mother said, “That just blows my mind. That makes me think she had no remorse.”

Hours later that evening, at about 11 p.m., Griffith turned herself into police.

Griffith has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault, three counts of cruelty to children, and one count of possession of a firearm during commission of a felony. She is currently being held without bond as per a judge’s orders on Monday.

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for SEARCHEN NETWORKS® and reports for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Christopher Boyle (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Detectives Arrest Two South Florida Men In 2021 Murder Of…

Joe Mcdermott

Report: Gas Prices Jump Near 80% During Biden Presidency

Christopher Boyle

College Student Expelled for Following Doctor’s Advice to…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 1,896