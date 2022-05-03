Detectives Investigating Man Killed In Greenacres Drive-by Shooting; Cops Say Victim Had Survived Shooting Last Month

IT'S TIME TO FIGHT BACK AGAINST BIG TECH: Contribute To Our New “Help Hold Big-Tech Accountable” Fundraiser

According to authorities, the deceased victim, is the same victim from a Greenacres shooting that occurred last month on April 13, 2022 which detectives released footage.

GREENACRES, FL – Shortly after 10:00 am, on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Fleming Avenue, in the community of Greenacres. Upon arrival, deputies located a male victim deceased from apparent gunshot wounds.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division arrived on scene to investigate the shooting as a homicide and determined the victim walked outside of a residence when a car driving by fired upon him. The victim was struck by gunfire and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain anonymous by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the See Something feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.