Article III Project Releases Statement on Dobbs v. Jackson Leak from SCOTUS; To Prevent Further Harm, Decision Must Issued Immediately

Statement released on leaked opinion from Justice Samuel Alito of Dobbs v. Jackson, in which Roe v. Wade was partially overturned: File photo: Sean Pavone, Shutter Stock, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Mike Davis, Founder and President of the Article III Project, issued the following statement on the leaked opinion from Justice Samuel Alito of Dobbs v. Jackson, in which Roe v. Wade was partially overturned:

“Over the past several years, we have watched the radical Left become increasingly brazen in their attempts to delegitimize and bully our nation’s highest court. This unprecedented leak is a stunning, shameful, and likely illegal attempt to obstruct the Court’s deliberations on a pending case, and it puts the lives of the Justices in danger. To prevent any further harm, the Court must issue its decision immediately, and an investigation must be launched to determine who is responsible,” said Davis.

The Article III Project (A3P) was founded by veteran GOP operative and attorney Mike Davis, who, after helping win the Senate confirmation battles of Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, developed the reputation as a “take-no-prisoners conservative eager to challenge the left with hardball tactics,” as reported in The New York Times. A3P defends constitutionalist judges, punches back on radical assaults on judicial independence (like court-packing) and opposes judicial and other nominees who are outside of the mainstream.



Davis previously served as Chief Counsel for Nominations to Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on the United States Senate Committee on the Judiciary and led the Senate confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh and a record number of circuit court judges.