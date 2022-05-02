DeSantis Promises “Constitutional Carry” Law for Gun Owners in Florida

IT'S TIME TO FIGHT BACK AGAINST BIG TECH: Contribute To Our New “Help Hold Big-Tech Accountable” Fundraiser

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





DeSantis made the announcement during a news conference in Williston, where he did not give a timetable for the law to be passed, but noted he was “pretty confident” that it would be before he leaves office. File photo: YES Market Media, Shutter Stock, licensed.

WILLISTON, FL – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday vowed that the state will eventually adopt legislation that will enable residents to carry concealed firearms without a permit, background check or required safety training, via a law known as “constitutional carry” that so far 25 other states in the country have passed.

DeSantis made the announcement during a news conference in Williston, where he did not give a timetable for the law to be passed, but noted he was “pretty confident” that it would be before he leaves office.

“I can’t tell you exactly when, but I’m pretty confident that I will be able to sign ‘constitutional carry’ into law in the state of Florida,” DeSantis said, who many believe is considering a run for the White House in 2024. “The Legislature will get it done. I can’t tell you if it’s going to be next week, six months, but I can tell you that before I am done as governor, we will have a signature on that bill.”

SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT SPONSOR: UNITED PATRIOT

Constitutional carry – also called permit-less carry or unrestricted carry – is a policy that allows individuals to carry firearms without a permit, unless they personally chose to do so. Currently, Florida law requires a license to carry a concealed gun and for users to display a base level of training and proficiency.

FIGHT BIG TECH: CONTRIBUTE $$$ TO "HELP HOLD BIG-TECH ACCOUNTABLE"

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Take a few moments and watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense and help support us by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox. help us fight big-tech censorship .



Currently, 25 states in the country have various forms of constitutional carry laws on the books, with the most recent adoptee being Georgia when Governor Brian Kemp signed a bill on April 12.

While Second Amendment supporters are heavily in favor of constitutional carry laws, others – including members of law enforcement – have stated that they can be dangerous as well; Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey of Hamilton County in Ohio spoke out against a similar bill signed into law by state Governor Mike DeWine in March.